USC promotes assistants Ellis, Colbert

USC promoted Bryan Ellis and Keary Colbert to full-time assistant coaches, coach Clay Helton announced Saturday.

Ellis is now the Trojans' quarterbacks coach while Colbert is in charge of tight ends and inside linebackers. Both were offensive quality control assistants for USC last season.

Ellis coached the team's quarterbacks for the Cotton Bowl after Tyson Helton left to become Tennessee's offensive coordinator.

Ellis played quarterback at Alabama-Birmingham when it was coached by Neil Callaway, who is currently USC's offensive line coach. Before coming to USC, Ellis was Western Kentucky's passing game coordinator in 2016.

Colbert started at wide receiver for the Trojans for four years, which included winning a national title in 2003. He also played in the NFL for five seasons.