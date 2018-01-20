Notebook: USC gives OC Martin contract extension

Tee Martin agreed to a multi-year contract extension to stay as the offensive coordinator at USC, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Martin had been linked to a few coaching vacancies this offseason -- including the Oakland Raiders' head coaching position as well as the one at his alma mater, Tennessee.

USC also promoted Bryan Ellis and Keary Colbert to full-time assistant coaches, coach Clay Helton announced.

Ellis is now the Trojans' quarterbacks coach while Colbert is in charge of tight ends and inside linebackers. Both were offensive quality control assistants for USC last season.

--Mike Tressel will serve as Michigan State's defensive coordinator on the heels of Harlon Barnett's departure to Florida State, the school announced.

Tressel, who is the nephew of Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, had been the Spartans' co-defensive coordinator with Barnett for the past three seasons. He has been on the staff for the duration of Mark Dantonio's 11-year tenure as head coach.

Michigan State also announced that former Kent State coach Paul Haynes has been hired as the Spartans' secondary coach.

Haynes, who was fired after five seasons as Kent State's coach, coached defensive backs at Michigan State in 2003 and 2004. The 48-year-old also spent seven seasons on the defensive staff at Ohio State.

--Oregon will bring in Jim Mastro to be its next running backs coach, multiple media outlets reported.

Mastro joins the Ducks after serving in the same capacity at Washington State. Sports Illustrated first reported the move, which was confirmed by the Oregonian, citing a source.

Washington State's backfield flourished in Mastro's five years as running backs coach. The Cougars were among four schools nationally to amass more than 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2016 and duplicated that feat this past season.

Mastro previously spent 11 seasons at Nevada (2000-11), helping build a running game that produced the leading rusher in the Western Athletic Conference five straight seasons.

--Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian, a former 1,000-yard rusher, is headed to Colorado University as a graduate transfer.

McMillian, whose production has dwindled since he ran for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman, announced his intention to transfer via social media.

"I want to thank all the coaches for this awesome recruiting experience but I have decided to attend the University of Colorado. Looking forward for this opportunity!" McMillian wrote on his Twitter account.

McMillian will have a chance to compete for a starting job with the Buffaloes. Senior Phillip Lindsay was the workhorse for Colorado last season with 1,474 yards rushing and 14 TDs on 301 carries.