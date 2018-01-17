Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski commits suicide

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, 21, was found dead Tuesday of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," according to the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department.

The 6-3, 213-pound Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday.

The Pullman Police said in a release that, "A rife was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found."

Hilinski just completed his sophomore season and was in the running to be the No. 1 quarterback next season after starting the team's Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State.

Pullman police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner's Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death, according to the police release.

Hilinski completed 154-of-209 passes for 1,421 yards with nine touchdowns and eight intereptions in two seasons in a backup role to Luke Falk, who completed his college career this season as the Pac-12's all-time leader in passing yards (14,486) and TD passes (119).