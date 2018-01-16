Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama's Brown transfers to TSU after championship meltdown

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 16, 2018 at 9:59 AM
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Linebacker Mekhi Brown has moved into his dorm room at Tennessee State, where he transferred after having a meltdown on Alabama's sideline during the national championship.

The former Alabama sophomore announced his departure from Tuscaloosa on Monday night. Brown applied to TSU more than a month before the College Football Playoff title game, the Tennessean reported.

"I have transferred to Tennessee State University..." Brown tweeted Monday.

Brown began attending classes on Tuesday at TSU. He needs to meet certain stipulations before being allowed to join the football team, the Tennessean reported.

During Jan. 8's national championship game, Brown was seen punching a Georgia player on national TV. He later erupted on the sideline, going after an assistant coach. After being reprimanded by Alabama Head Ccoach Nick Saban, he was allowed to return to the game. Alabama left Atlanta with a 26-23 overtime victory. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender apologized after the game.

"I really felt like a jerk," Brown told reporters. "That's not how I am. I wanted to win, that's what it was. I did something stupid. I could have cost us the game."

Brown appeared in 12 games this season for the Crimson Tide, making seven tackles while mostly appearing on special teams.

The linebacker has two years of eligibility remaining.

TSU has a history of players getting into it with coaches. The school dismissed senior defensive end Latrell Lee in November after he punched strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone on the sideline when the Tigers were facing Southeast Missouri.

Lee was charged with a felony.

Brown's move had a mixed reception. Teammate Josh Jacobs said he is in support of Brown's decision.

"Him leaving had nothing to do with the championship game....... Bruhh was planning on leaving halfway through the year and still balled every time he was on the field much love brudda Ima support regardless," Jacobs tweeted.

