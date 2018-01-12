Baker Mayfield on radar of Denver Broncos at Senior Bowl

The Denver Broncos could be in the market for a quarterback again -- and it appears Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is on their radar.

With Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and his staff running the North Team in the Senior Bowl, Denver's brass requested Mayfield be placed on the North squad, Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage told ESPNU SiriusXM Radio.

The Broncos own the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after tumbling to a 5-11 record this past season. Denver used three starting quarterbacks -- Trevor Siemian, 2016 first-round draft Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler.

Mayfield completed 285 of 404 passes for 4,627 yards, with 43 touchdown passes and five interceptions for Oklahoma, which lost to Georgia 54-48 in the national semifinals.

During the regular season, Mayfield topped the nation in passing efficiency at 203.8, which is ahead of the FBS-record 196.4 mark he posted last season.