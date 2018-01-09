Jacob Eason: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback reportedly set to transfer to Washington

Sophomore Jacob Eason, who was Georgia's starting quarterback when the 2017 season began, is expected to transfer to Washington, the Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

This does not come as a surprise based on a series of events that seems likely to push Eason back to third string next season.

As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after replacing Greyson Lambert in the opener.

Eason then started the 2017 opener against Appalachian State, but he suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the game.

He was replaced by true freshman Jake Fromm, who led the Bulldogs to a berth in the national championship game before losing in overtime to Alabama.

Besides Fromm, Georgia is adding Justin Fields, ranked the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2018 by ESPN. A dual-threat quarterback, Fields announced he plans to enroll at Georgia this winter, allowing him to participate in spring football.

Eason is from the state of Washington and played his high school football at Lake Stevens, which is about a 40-mile drive to Seattle.

If Eason does, in fact, transfer to Washington, he would be required to sit out the 2018 season, then would have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Eason was 4 of 7 for 28 yards this past season. He completed 55.1 percent of his passes with 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 2016, when the Bulldogs finished 8-5.