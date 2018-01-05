Justin Fields: Nation's top recruit to enroll early with Georgia Bulldogs

Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will lead Georgia against Alabama in the national championship game on Monday, but he already has competition for next season's starting job.

Quarterback Justin Fields, rated the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2018 by ESPN and No. 2 by 247sports.com, announced on Twitter Friday that he will enroll at Georgia early:

"Ready to begin the next chapter of my life. I've decided to enroll early. Go Dawgs!!"

Enrolling early means Fields will be eligible to participate in spring football. It gives him a chance to get familiar with the staff and the system and also allows him to begin to show coaches what he can do as a dual-threat quarterback.

Fields is a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Kennisaw, Ga., who attends Harrison High School.

Where that leaves current backup Jacob Eason is unclear, although there is no report at this point that he plans to transfer.