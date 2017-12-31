Home / Sports News / College Football

Peach Bowl: Auburn Tigers CB Carlton Davis ruled out with illness

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 31, 2017 at 5:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis will not play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Central Florida on Monday as he deals with an illness, coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday.

Davis missed the final three practices before Malzahn's announcement.

"Carlton Davis will not play in our bowl," Malzahn said. "He had an illness earlier in the week that has not gotten better. (Davis) went home (Saturday), just felt like he'd be better off there with the illness he has."

Davis was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2015 and an All-SEC third-team choice a year ago.

The junior has a team-high 11 pass breakups to go along with 36 tackles this season for Auburn (10-3), which is bidding to end the perfect season of Central Florida (12-0).

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami 22 hours ago ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Alex Hornibrook passed for a career-high-tying four touchdowns to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 34-24 victory over No. 10 Miami on Saturday night in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fiesta Bowl: Penn State holds off Washington Fiesta Bowl: Penn State holds off Washington 22 hours ago ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Penn State halfback Saquon Barkley had 137 yards rushing, including a Fiesta Bowl-record 92-yard touchdown run, and the No. 9 Nittany Lions continued their mastery in the desert with 35-28 victory over the No. 11 Washington Huskies at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday.
Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl 1 day ago ago
Notre Dame running back Deon McIntosh became the fourth Fighting Irish player to be suspended for Monday's Citrus Bowl game against LSU.
Liberty Bowl: Iowa State defense preserves win over Memphis Liberty Bowl: Iowa State defense preserves win over Memphis 1 day ago ago
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches for 142 yards Saturday as the Cyclones capped off a turnaround season with a 21-20 road win over No. 20 Memphis at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Taxslayer Bowl: Mississippi State overcomes Lamar Jackson, Louisville Taxslayer Bowl: Mississippi State overcomes Lamar Jackson, Louisville 1 day ago ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A bowl billed as the Heisman winner vs. the top-10 defense lived up to its billing and introduced Mississippi State fans to a new star as the No. 23 Bulldogs survived against Louisville and superstar Lamar Jackson 31-27 on Saturday in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field.
Trending Stories
Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl
Upset Special: Butler stuns No. 1 Villanova Upset Special: Butler stuns No. 1 Villanova
Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami
New York Giants sign two offensive linemen, tight end New York Giants sign two offensive linemen, tight end
Bruce Arians reportedly will resign from Arizona Cardinals Bruce Arians reportedly will resign from Arizona Cardinals
Loading...