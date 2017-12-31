Peach Bowl: Auburn Tigers CB Carlton Davis ruled out with illness

Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis will not play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Central Florida on Monday as he deals with an illness, coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday.

Davis missed the final three practices before Malzahn's announcement.

"Carlton Davis will not play in our bowl," Malzahn said. "He had an illness earlier in the week that has not gotten better. (Davis) went home (Saturday), just felt like he'd be better off there with the illness he has."

Davis was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2015 and an All-SEC third-team choice a year ago.

The junior has a team-high 11 pass breakups to go along with 36 tackles this season for Auburn (10-3), which is bidding to end the perfect season of Central Florida (12-0).