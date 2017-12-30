Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State junior defensive end Sam Hubbard, a first-round prospect, will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday morning on social media.

Hubbard, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, ended his college career in style, with 2 1/2 sacks of USC quarterback Sam Darnold in the Buckeyes' 24-7 Cotton Bowl victory Friday night.

NFLDraftScout.com ranks Hubbard as the 32nd-best prospect for 2018, putting him at the end of the first round.

Hubbard (6-5, 265) finished the season with 13 1/2 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. He finished his Ohio State career with 29 1/2 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Ohio State's dominant 2017 defensive line also will lose seniors Tyquan Lewis and Jayln Holmes, but standout end Nick Bosa (16 tackles for loss, 8 1/2 sacks) will be back as a junior in 2018 to lead a still-deep unit.