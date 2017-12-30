Bowl roundup: No. 5 Ohio State stops No. 8 USC in Cotton

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A slew of turnovers, along with the sticky hands of Damon Webb, helped propel No. 5 Ohio State to a dominant 24-7 victory over No. 8 USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

In a classic clash of college football bluebloods that normally takes place on the West Coast, two takeaways by Webb were key in the Buckeyes taking control early.

J.T. Barrett also contributed two touchdown runs for the Big Ten champions, who were just on the outside of the College Football Playoff and finished the season 12-2.

Sam Darnold had a forgettable showing in what could be his final collegiate game for USC (11-3). He didn't throw a touchdown and turned it over three times, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Webb. The Trojans finished with four turnovers. Darnold (26 of 45 for 356 yards) did become the first USC player to pass for 4,000 yards in a season.

No. 21 Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Playing without its quarterback and best defensive player in the second half, No. 21 Northwestern used a key interception return touchdown by Kyle Queiro to beat Kentucky in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

Queiro nabbed a Stephen Johnson pass near the right sideline, tippy-toed to stay inbounds and raced 26 yards for the clinching score with 7:49 left in the game. Northwestern finished the season with an eight-game winning streak.

Kentucky got within a score when Austin MacGinnis toed a 48-yard field goal with 4:24 left. It came within an extra point of tying when Johnson scrambled 9 yards for a touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. But coach Mark Stoops went for two points and the win. Johnson's pass to Tavin Richardson in the end zone was knocked away by Marcus McShepard.

No. 24 North Carolina State 52, Arizona State 31

Ryan Finley passed for 318 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines rushed for a career-high three touchdowns in North Carolina State's victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Hines scored on three 5-yard runs in the first half and Reggie Gallaspy II had two touchdown runs in the second half as the Wolfpack opened a 21-3 lead and never were threatened.

Finley completed 24 of 29 passes, Gallaspy had 78 yards rushing and Hines had 73. Gallaspy's first touchdown run, a 23-yarder, made it 38-10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Manny Wilkins completed 25 of 40 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for the Sun Devils, but he also had three second-half interceptions.

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Matt Colburn scored on a 1-yard run with 2:18 remaining as Wake Forest won a wild Belk Bowl, recovering after surrendering a 17-point lead to defeat Texas A&M at Bank of America Stadium.

Texas A&M reached its own 49-yard line on its last drive before turning the ball over on downs with 28 seconds left.

John Wolford threw four first-half touchdown passes, helping the Demon Deacons win bowl games in back-to-back seasons.

Jhamon Ausbon caught a 13-yard pass from Nick Starkel with 5:52 left to put Texas A&M ahead. That drive covered 72 yards on 10 plays. Cade Carney scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run to send Wake Forest into the lead with 9:06 to play. Texas A&M's Nick Starkel threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns, completing 42 of 63 passes.

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20

TUCSON, Ariz. -- New Mexico State won its first bowl game in 57 years as Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift the Aggies past Utah State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

Utah State had failed to score in its chance in the overtime when Dominik Eberle missed a 29-yard field goal attempt that hit the right upright. He missed four field goal tries in the game after missing just two in the regular season.

Trailing 20-13 New Mexico State tied the score when Tyler Rogers hit Jaleel Scott in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The play was reviewed for about two minutes before the decision was made that Scott had possession of the ball and was able to get a foot down inbounds. That tied the score 20-20.