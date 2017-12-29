Tennessee Volunteers RB John Kelly to declare for 2018 NFL Draft

Tennessee running back John Kelly announced Friday that he will bypass his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
Kelly rushed for 778 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
The Detroit native made the announcement on his Instagram account.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft and thank so many that were instrumental in getting me to where I am today," Kelly wrote. "From my time in Detroit to my collegiate career at Tennessee, words can't express my gratitude to everyone that has helped me throughout my journey."
Kelly rushed for 630 yards as a sophomore on just 98 carries.
Kelly projects as a third-round pick who could move higher based on his showing at the NFL combine.
Here is a list of underclassmen who have announced their intention to enter the 2018 draft. The deadline to declare is Jan. 15.
QUARTERBACKS
Josh Allen, Wyoming
Tanner Lee, Nebraska
RUNNING BACKS
Mark Walton, Miami
John Kelly, Tennessee
WIDE RECEIVERS
Antonio Callaway, Florida
Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh
Richie James, Middle Tennessee
D.J. Moore, Maryland
Courtland Sutton, SMU
TIGHT ENDS
Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
Taylor Hearn, Clemson
Maea Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
Connor Williams, Texas
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Taven Bryan, Florida
LINEBACKERS
Frank Ginda, San Jose State
Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
CORNERBACKS
Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Holton Hill, Texas
JC Jackson, Maryland
Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
SAFETIES
DeShon Elliott, Texas
Derwin James, Florida State
Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh
SPECIALISTS
Michael Dickson (P), Texas
Eddy Pineiro (PK), Florida