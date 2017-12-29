Tennessee Volunteers RB John Kelly to declare for 2018 NFL Draft

Tennessee running back John Kelly announced Friday that he will bypass his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Kelly rushed for 778 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

The Detroit native made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft and thank so many that were instrumental in getting me to where I am today," Kelly wrote. "From my time in Detroit to my collegiate career at Tennessee, words can't express my gratitude to everyone that has helped me throughout my journey."

Kelly rushed for 630 yards as a sophomore on just 98 carries.

Kelly projects as a third-round pick who could move higher based on his showing at the NFL combine.

Here is a list of underclassmen who have announced their intention to enter the 2018 draft. The deadline to declare is Jan. 15.

QUARTERBACKS

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Tanner Lee, Nebraska

RUNNING BACKS

Mark Walton, Miami

John Kelly, Tennessee

WIDE RECEIVERS

Antonio Callaway, Florida

Simmie Cobbs, Indiana

Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh

Richie James, Middle Tennessee

D.J. Moore, Maryland

Courtland Sutton, SMU

TIGHT ENDS

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OFFENSIVE GUARDS

Taylor Hearn, Clemson

Maea Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

Connor Williams, Texas

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Taven Bryan, Florida

LINEBACKERS

Frank Ginda, San Jose State

Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

CORNERBACKS

Jaire Alexander, Louisville

Holton Hill, Texas

JC Jackson, Maryland

Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

SAFETIES

DeShon Elliott, Texas

Derwin James, Florida State

Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh

SPECIALISTS

Michael Dickson (P), Texas

Eddy Pineiro (PK), Florida