Nebraska QB Tanner Lee will enter NFL draft

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee announced Thursday that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft after a disappointing junior season and amid a coaching change that doesn't fit his style.

Lee, who played his first two seasons at Tulane, generated preseason buzz as an NFL prospect, given his stature (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and big arm. But while he seemed to be a good match for coach Mike Riley's pro-style system, Lee completed just 57.5 percent of his passes and was intercepted 16 times, tied for the second-highest total in the nation.

Nebraska fired Riley after a 4-8 season, hiring Scott Frost, who used dual-threat quarterback McKenzie Milton en route to a 12-0 season at Central Florida in advance of the Knight's matchup against Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

Lee, who passed for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, could certainly intrigue scouts because of his raw physical tools, but he projects as a free-agent prospect for now, according to NFLDraftScout.com.

Here is a list of underclassmen who have announced their intention to enter the 2018 draft. The deadline to declare is Jan. 15.

QUARTERBACKS

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Tanner Lee, Nebraska

RUNNING BACKS

Mark Walton, Miami

WIDE RECEIVERS

Antonio Callaway, Florida

Simmie Cobbs, Indiana

Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh

Richie James, Middle Tennessee

D.J. Moore, Maryland

Courtland Sutton, SMU

TIGHT ENDS

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OFFENSIVE GUARDS

Taylor Hearn, Clemson

Maea Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

Connor Williams, Texas

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Taven Bryan, Florida

LINEBACKERS

Frank Ginda, San Jose State

Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

CORNERBACKS

Jaire Alexander, Louisville

Holton Hill, Texas

JC Jackson, Maryland

Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

SAFETIES

DeShon Elliott, Texas

Derwin James, Florida State

Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh

SPECIALISTS

Michael Dickson (P), Texas

Eddy Pineiro (PK), Florida