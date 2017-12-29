Nebraska QB Tanner Lee will enter NFL draft

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee announced Thursday that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft after a disappointing junior season and amid a coaching change that doesn't fit his style.
Lee, who played his first two seasons at Tulane, generated preseason buzz as an NFL prospect, given his stature (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and big arm. But while he seemed to be a good match for coach Mike Riley's pro-style system, Lee completed just 57.5 percent of his passes and was intercepted 16 times, tied for the second-highest total in the nation.
Nebraska fired Riley after a 4-8 season, hiring Scott Frost, who used dual-threat quarterback McKenzie Milton en route to a 12-0 season at Central Florida in advance of the Knight's matchup against Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Lee, who passed for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, could certainly intrigue scouts because of his raw physical tools, but he projects as a free-agent prospect for now, according to NFLDraftScout.com.
Here is a list of underclassmen who have announced their intention to enter the 2018 draft. The deadline to declare is Jan. 15.
QUARTERBACKS
Josh Allen, Wyoming
Tanner Lee, Nebraska
RUNNING BACKS
Mark Walton, Miami
WIDE RECEIVERS
Antonio Callaway, Florida
Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh
Richie James, Middle Tennessee
D.J. Moore, Maryland
Courtland Sutton, SMU
TIGHT ENDS
Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
Taylor Hearn, Clemson
Maea Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
Connor Williams, Texas
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Taven Bryan, Florida
LINEBACKERS
Frank Ginda, San Jose State
Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
CORNERBACKS
Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Holton Hill, Texas
JC Jackson, Maryland
Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
SAFETIES
DeShon Elliott, Texas
Derwin James, Florida State
Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh
SPECIALISTS
Michael Dickson (P), Texas
Eddy Pineiro (PK), Florida