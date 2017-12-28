Camping World Bowl: Mason Rudolph leads Oklahoma State Cowboys past Virginia Tech Hokies

Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns Thursday as No. 19 Oklahoma State took advantage of its limited opportunities offensively to down No. 22 Virginia Tech 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Rudolph, a senior quarterback who's considered to be a potential early-round pick in next spring's NFL Draft, completed 21 of 32 passes as the Cowboys finished 10-3.

Leading 13-7 at halftime, Oklahoma State leaned on Rudolph to gain separation against the Hokies. He threw to a sliding Dillon Stoner for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 11:22 left in the third quarter, then answered a Virginia Tech touchdown with a 65-yard bomb to James Washington at the 5:37 mark that upped the lead to 13 points.

The Cowboys' defense survived more than it dominated. The Hokies (9-4) rushed for 248 yards and possessed the ball for more than 38 minutes, but made a series of mistakes that halted three potential scoring drives.

A poor exchange on a handoff inside the 1-yard line led to a lost fumble, ending an 18-play drive with Virginia Tech poised to grab a 14-3, second-quarter lead. To start the fourth quarter, the Hokies reached the 11-yard line, but a bad shotgun snap on fourth-and-8 helped Jordan Brailford and DeQuinton Osborne sack quarterback Josh Jackson for a 16-yard loss.

Jackson was also victimized by a dropped pass that resulted in an interception later in the period. The freshman quarterback pulled the Hokies within 27-21 at the 5:40 mark of the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run.

However, Matt Ammendola put Virginia Tech away with a 38-yard field goal with 2:34 remaining.

Ammedola kicked a 31-yard field goal less than three minutes into the game to start the scoring for the Cowboys, but Jackson responded with a 13-yard touchdown run at the 7:59 mark.

Ammendola's 36-yard field goal and a 1-yard scoring run by Justice Hill gave Oklahoma State its halftime lead.

Jackson completed 22 of 41 passes for 248 yards while running for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts.

NOTES: Virginia Tech played in a bowl game for the 25th consecutive season, the longest current streak recognized by the NCAA. The Hokies last missed a bowl in 1992, going 2-8-1. ... Oklahoma State WR James Washington became the school's all-time receiving leader with his 65-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. ... Virginia Tech WR Cam Phillips, who caught a team-high 71 passes for 964 yards and seven TDs in the regular season, missed the bowl game after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia.