Former University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is likely to make a full recovery after having a minor stroke on Saturday in Arizona, doctors said. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is in good condition after having a minor stroke over the weekend.

The hospital and University of Arizona released statements regarding the 84-year-old on Monday.

Olson was admitted to Banner-University Medical Center Tucson on Sunday after experiencing the stroke.

"He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after his discharge from the hospital, chairman of the UA Department of Neurology Dr. David Labiner said in a news release from the hospital.

"Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men's basketball program and all of college basketball, but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community," the University of Arizona said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time."

Olson posted a 587-190 record in 24 seasons with the Wildcats, including a national championship in 1997. Olson's Wildcats went to the NCAA tournament every year and went to the Final Four four times. He coached at Iowa for nine seasons and at Long Beach State for one season before joining the Wildcats' staff in 1983.

Olson retired in 2008 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. He also is a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame.