Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The crowd at Schollmaier Arena roared just as the basketball fell through the net, with JD Miller giving the TCU Horned Frogs a 70-68 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs forward played the role of hero in the Big 12 clash. The 6-foot-8 senior from Dallas caught the ball on the left flank with just five seconds remaining in the contest. He dribbled past half court before doing a crossover and flying toward the right side of the hoop.

Cowboys 6-foot-10 forward Yor Anei picked up Miller and put a hand in his face as he faded away from the hoop. Miller doused the attempt despite the tough defense, giving the Horned Frogs a two-point edge with 0.3 second on the clock.

Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds in the win. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 26 points for the Horned Frogs. Anei led the Cowboys with 20 points in the loss.

"To be truly honest, the play was not supposed to go to me," Miller told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I was supposed to pass back to KD [Kendric Davis], but it just so happened it happened and it worked out great. It's a great feeling to get a win in the home crib."

The Horned Frogs battle No. 17 Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cowboys battle No. 13 Kansas at noon at Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.