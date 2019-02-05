Feb. 5 (UPI) -- West Virginia forward Logan Routt was ejected while sitting on the bench after tripping guard Matt Mooney during the Mountaineers' loss to Texas Tech.

The odd sequence occurred in the second quarter of Red Raiders' 81-50 thrashing of the Mountaineers on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Mooney was playing defense when he ran up and attempted to close out on Mountaineers guard Chase Harler, who was launching a 3-pointer from the right side. Harler missed the shot and Mooney ended up on the Mountaineers' bench.

The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard attempted to get back onto the court, but Routt tangled up his legs as he was trying to break free, forcing him to fall onto the court.

"I didn't see it personally; two of our coaches did," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard told reporters. "Then the refs did a good job of finding the player."

Routt was assessed with a flagrant-2 foul and escorted off of the court. The 6-foot-11 sophomore is averaging 2.1 points per game this season.

Mooney had nine points, five assists and four steals in the win.

West Virginia's Logan Routt got ejected after this trip.pic.twitter.com/mGexoPMOpD - Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2019

Derek Culver had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brandone Francis scored 16 points and had three steals and two rebounds for the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers had 26 turnovers in the setback.