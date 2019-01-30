Tennessee Vols senior forward Admiral Schofield scored 24 points against South Carolina in the Vols' 92-70 win Tuesday night. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers used a bounce-back performance from senior forward Admiral Schofield and rolled to a 92-70 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Schofield scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to bust out of a recent slump. He had shot below 30 percent and failed to reach his season scoring average (17.0) in the last three games.

Vols junior forward Grant Williams, who is a National Player of the Year candidate, had 23 points and nine rebounds. Guard Jordan Bone tallied 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds as Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 SEC) picked up its school-record tying 15th straight win.

The Vols' 15th consecutive victory tied the school's previous winning streak that began in February 1915 and lasted until January 1917.

"It's nice, obviously," Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes told reporters after the game. "Everything that's happening for these guys, they've earned it. They worked hard at it. I think we got through the toughest part of being a number-one ranked team. I'm talking about the attention around it."

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Senior forward Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. South Carolina (10-10, 5-2 SEC) fell to a 1-13 all-time record against No. 1 teams.

South Carolina senior guard Tre Campbell had 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Freshman A.J. Lawson added nine points and five rebounds.

Tennessee continues a two-game road trip against Texas A&M on Saturday night. South Carolina travels to Athens for a game against Georgia on Saturday.