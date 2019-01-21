No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks challenge No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks play the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday night. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks are searching for redemption against the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) suffered multiple setbacks this month, beginning with the Cyclones defeating the Jayhawks 77-60 on Jan. 5. On Saturday, the Jayhawks led West Virginia by six points late in the contest, but failed to score in the last two-plus minutes and lost 65-64 in Morgantown.

"I don't want to talk about Iowa State," Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the team's loss against the Mountaineers on Saturday. "We know [Iowa State] kicked our [butt] the first time we played them and we know that we've got to be a lot better Monday. It's important that we get back [to Lawrence], regroup and not let one [loss] become two. Right now, this one stings quite a bit."

Kansas lost 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike for the season due to a fractured wrist sustained earlier this month, and also continue to play without 6-foot-9 forward Silvio De Sousa (eligibility inquiry).

Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson stepped up in recent weeks with the losses of key personnel by averaging a double-double (18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds). Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett provided an additional boost with 35 points in the Jayhawks' last two games.

The Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) enter Monday's contest following a 72-59 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Virginia transfer guard Marial Shayock, who leads the Big 12 in scoring, scored 20 points in the win and raised his average to 19.4 points per game this season for Iowa State.

Iowa State forward Cam Lard returned against Oklahoma State after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The sophomore posted 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 14 minutes against the Cowboys.

The Cyclones can become the second team ever to sweep Kansas in the Bill Self era with a victory. Oklahoma State became the first school to beat the Jayhawks twice in a year in the 2017-18 season.