Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New Mexico State was on the verge of blowing a lead. It was turnover after turnover in the final minute of a home game against Western Athletic Conference foe Grand Canyon.

The Aggies had faced the Antelopes six times previously at home, and emerged with the win each time. It looked as if that streak would be over.

Grand Canyon was at the free-throw line with 3.3 seconds left and a one-point lead. New Mexico State had no timeouts left. It was a dire situation for the home team.

But all it takes is one shot, and after rebounding a missed foul shot, Aggies forward Johnny McCants took three dribbles to get close to halfcourt. With about 1 second left, he let the ball fly.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Aggies had emerged with a 78-76 miracle of a victory.

"At the end, I was just lucky and fortunate and the shot felt good," McCants, who finished with 17 points, told reporters. "When I shot it, I knew it was going in just because of how it felt. It felt better than my other shot attempts."

The Aggies improved to 12-4 and 1-1 in the WAC. The Lopers, coached by former NBA guard Dan Majerle, fell to 9-7, 2-1. They are just 2-10 all-time vs. New Mexico State under Majerle.

"I've been doing it for 27 years and nothing comes to mind being a part of a shot like that to win a game or to lose a game," Aggies coach Chris Jans told reporters of McCants' miracle.