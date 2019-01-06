Duke's Zion Williamson catalogs another ridiculous rim-rocker

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson added yet another dunk of the year candidate to his arsenal during a thrashing of Clemson.

Williamson's latest aerial act came in the second half of the Blue Devils' 87-68 thumping of the Tigers on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke led 62-40 when Williamson stole the ball from Clemson near half court. He took a few dribbles before flashing through the paint on a breakaway.

Williamson took just one bounce after crossing the 3-point arc. He then took flight down the lane. Williamson picked up his dribble before doing a full 360-degree turn in midair. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound superstar then put the ball in his left hand and slammed it through the rim with authority, delighting the Cameron Crazies.

Williamson had a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Duke star R.J. Barrett chipped in 13 points for the Blue Devils. Marcquise Reed led Clemson with 15 points in the loss.

Barrett gave Williamson a score of 8 for the dunk, while Williamson said it was a 7 or 8 on his scale.

"It just comes naturally," Williamson told reporters. "It was at the last second, I said 'I'm wide open, why not?'"

The No. 1 Blue Devils (12-1) face Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Williamson is averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Barrett is posting 22.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per bout for the Blue Devils.