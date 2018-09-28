Wayde Sims: LSU basketball player killed in shooting

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- LSU junior basketball player Wayde Sims died on Friday after being shot, according to Baton Rouge, La. police.

Sims, 20, was transported to a local hospital after being shot near the Southern University campus at about 12:25 a.m. on the 600 block of Harding Blvd. Police also released a video of the altercation and are attempting to identify a man involved in the shooting.

"Wayde Sims' loss is simply unbelievable to us right now," LSU vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva told reporters.

"There are no words that can express our sorrow for his parents and family. He was such a lovable young man who was full of joy. We are circling around his teammates and friends who need all the love and support we can give them. We are praying for his family, for his parents. God bless Wayde Sims."

The 6-foot-6, 217-pound Sims went to Baton Rouge's University High School and was a kinesiology major. He was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, where he won three state titles. Sims played in 32 games last season for the Tigers, averaging 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He met with reporters on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming season.

"I think our expectations are pretty high this year," Sims said. "We have a lot of talent and a lot of good players on our team this year. I feel like we are going to surprise a lot of people this year."

Sims' father, Wayne Sims, played for the Tigers from 1987 to 1991. His teammates took to social media on Friday to express themselves following the loss.

"We are all devastated," Tigers coach Will Wade said. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."