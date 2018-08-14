Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Zion Williamson showed off that he can still dunk from the free-throw line recently while practicing with the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound phenom took flight on Tuesday during a practice session at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Williamson took several dribbles past half court before stutter-stepping and launching himself into the air when he got to the free-throw line. He soared over the paint before throwing down a powerful right-handed slam.

Williamson's teammates screamed and ran in excitement after he finished the jam.

The Blue Devils face Ryerson University on Wednesday as part of the Duke Canada Tour. Duke battles the University of Toronto on Friday at the Fine Foods Centre. The Blue Devils wrap up the Canada tour with a game against McGill University on Sunday at Place Bell in Montreal.

Williamson, 18, was the No. 2 ranked recruit in the 2018 ESPN 100. Duke also signed the No. 1 recruit, R.J. Barrett and No. 3 recruit Cam Reddish. Williamson has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, gaining extreme notoriety through high school by posted footage of his impressive dunks.

He also dunked from the free throw line in June while hooping in his Spartanburg Day High School gym in Spartanburg, S.C.