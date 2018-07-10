Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight found dead at 39

July 10 (UPI) -- Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight died in Phoenix at the age of 39, local medical officials said.

The Mericopa County Medical Examiner confirmed Knight's death. Knight died Sunday in Phoenix after posting a cryptic video on YouTube. He said in the video that it was probably his "last message on earth."

He was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. after being found by the Phoenix fire department on a roadway, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The Phoenix Police Department told the Daily News that no evidence of foul play was detected.

Knight, who played for the Bruins from 1997 season through the 2001 season, said he was advised to get help in the video. He also said he heard voices in his head "constantly."

"This is probably my last message on earth," Knight said in the video. "I just want to say that I lived a life of sin. I lied, I cheated and I stole from many people. I was a taker. That's why my life ended up where it is now. Life is not a game. You can't play around with life. It's serious. I wasn't honest with a lot of people. Even my mom and my brother and my family members. I isolated myself from my family members. I isolated myself from my friends. That's not something you should do. If this happens, you probably have a mental illness.

"Mental illness is serious. I hear voices in my head constantly and I don't know where they come from. I just ask God for forgiveness for all the wrong I've done."

Before ending the video, Knight said that he left some stuff behind for his brother and that he would be "looking over him."

After seeing the video, some of Knights former teammates and others attempted to reach out to him, according to CalHi Sports.

"Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away," the UCLA men's basketball Twitter account posted Tuesday. "We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy's loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time."

Fellow Bruins basketball alum Tyler Honeycutt died over the weekend. Honeycutt died after a police standoff in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Knight averaged 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his senior season for the Bruins before a brief international basketball stint in Japan.