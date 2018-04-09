E.J. Montgomery: Kentucky lands five-star recruit

April 9 (UPI) -- Five-star high school basketball prospect E.J. Montgomery has decided to take his talents to the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. announced the decision on Monday.

"First I want to thank God for this amazing opportunity, without him none of this would be possible," Montgomery wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. "Next I would like to thank my parents, high school coaches and Atlanta Celtics program for helping and guiding me throughout this process. Lastly I would like to thank all the schools and coaches that took the time to recruit me."

"I appreciate all the relationships that were built over the course of the recruiting process. I learned a lot about each and every school during the process thanks to all #BBN."

Montgomery is the No. 16 player in the 2018 ESPN 100 rankings. Kentucky also has commitments in the class from No. 6 player Keldon Johnson, No. 17 Immaneul Quickley and No. 25 Tyler Herro.

Montgomery explained his decision to 247 Sports.

"Just the coaches and their track record with their players," he said. "I can go get developed and be the best that I can be."