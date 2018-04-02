UMBC Retrievers fans flock to Little Caesars for upset special

April 2 (UPI) -- People were lining up at various Little Caesars locations Monday to claim free pizza in honor of the No. 16 seed UMBC Retrievers knocking off No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The dogs led the diehards to dough as part of a pre-tournament offer specified by the pizza chain.

The offer stated that if any of the No. 16 seeds beat a No. 1 seed during the games on March 15 and March 16, Little Caesars would give away one free 'Hot-N-Ready' lunch combo to every family that goes into a stores from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday and mentions the offer at checkout.

The offer was valid only at participating stores in the United States.

Several Twitter users documented their journey for the free pizza with videos and photos of long lines coming out of the doors and around the block of Little Caesars locations.

@darrenrovell Little Ceasars line in Saint Clair Shores, MI for free pizza at 11:45 am pic.twitter.com/AV2euwF1cI — Kyle (@kbonk28) April 2, 2018

The Retrievers pulled off the stunning upset on March 16, beating the Cavaliers 74-54 in the first round at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. UMBC lost 50-43 to Kansas State in the next round of the tournament.