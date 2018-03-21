Home / Sports News / College Basketball

Arizona's Deandre Ayton enters name into 2018 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler  |  March 21, 2018 at 6:24 PM
March 21 (UPI) -- Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton said farewell to college basketball and entered his name into the 2018 NBA Draft Wednesday on social media.

"I'm just a kid from the Bahamas who came to the States when I was 12 years old with a dream," Ayton tweeted. "I can't say anything about this journey other than that it's God's Plan. Next Stop: 2018 NBA Draft. #BullySeason #242toTheWorld."

Ayton, 19, averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 assists this season for the Wildcats. The 2017-2018 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds in his final collegiate contest, an 89-68 loss to Buffalo in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I men's college basketball tournament.

"I'm so blessed for the opportunity I had at Arizona, and I'm excited to announce I will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft! #BullySeason #242totheWorld," Ayton tweeted.

Ayton is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Mohamed Bamba -- who announced his decision to leave Texas after his freshman season on Tuesday -- is slotted as the No. 5 overall pick.

The 2018 NBA Draft is set for 7 p.m. on June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

