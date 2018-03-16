March Madness: Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith completes 360 alley-oop vs. SFA

March 16 (UPI) -- Zhaire Smith threw down one of the best dunks so far of the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament in Texas Tech's 70-60 win against Stephen F. Austin.

The 6-foot-5 freshman pulled off the impressive leap with about 8:26 remaining in the first half of the first round victory Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Senior guard Keenan Evans was dribbling in transition when he spotted one of the Red Raiders' most athletic players running the court. Evans tossed in a lob from the left side, beyond the 3-point line. The pass found Smith near the baseline. The freshman jumped and began rotating his body, before catching the pass and throwing it down.

"I was about to throw it to Zach [Smith] at first, but the defender went to Zach. Zhaire had back cut, so I just threw it to him and he did his thing," Evans told reporters after the game.

The basket gave the Red Raiders a 16-15 edge. Zhaire finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds. Evans led the Red Raiders with 23 points.

"I was just about to catch it, but I just adjusted. I 360'd and surprised myself," Zhaire said.

The No. 3 Red Raiders face the No. 6 Florida Gators at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the round of 32 in Dallas.