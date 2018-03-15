Loyola Ramblers upset Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Tournament

March 15 (UPI) -- The Loyola Ramblers scored the first big upset of the 2018 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Thursday against Miami.

Loyola (29-5) beat the Hurricanes (22-10) on a deep Donte Ingram 3-pointer at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Ramblers advanced to the round of 32 with a 64-62 victory.

Redshirt junior guard Clayton Custer tied the game at 60-60 with a 3-pointer for the Ramblers at the 1:12 mark. Hurricanes star guard Ja'Quan Newton put his team on top with a fadeaway jumper with 38.7 seconds remaining.

Lonnie Walker IV missed a free throw, failing to give the Hurricanes a two-point lead with 9.3 seconds remaining. The Ramblers took possession, trailing 62-61.

Junior guard Marques Townes dribbled down the left side of the court before finding Ingram trailing, several feet behind the 3-point line. Ingram launched a shot from downtown, draining the attempt to sink the Hurricanes in regulation.

"It was a great feeling," Ingram said after the game. "I thank Marques for making that pass. Any one of us could have hit that shot. But I was just fortunate enough to be in the position and when I seen the shot and I had space, I was confidence in it and it went in luckily."

The Ramblers battle No. 3 Tennessee in the second round on Saturday in Dallas with a chance to go to the Sweet 16.

"First of all, God is good. He blessed this group," Ramblers coach Porter Mosier said after the game. "We give the glory to him. He blessed our university, this group. He blessed me, being able to coach resilient kids."