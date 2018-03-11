Arizona's Alkins demolishes USC defender with two-handed slam

March 11 (UPI) -- Arizona sophomore Rawle Alkins had the dunk of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament against the University of Southern California.

The gigantic throw down occurred with 9:34 remaining in the Wildcats' 75-61 win Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wildcats star Deandre Ayton received the ball on the baseline before tossing in a pass to a driving Alkins. The 6-foot-5 guard soared through the air before being met by the body of Trojans guard Elijah Stewart.

But it didn't matter.

Alkins stuffed in the basket with both hands, driving Stewart to the floor and giving the Wildcats a 51-46 lead.

"I saw the lane. I think personally...I probably caught the defender off guard," Alkins said after the game, according to the Arizona Daily Star. "He didn't think I was going to dunk it."

"I didn't really feel him while I was in the air."

Ayton led all scorers with 32 points, while pulling down 18 rebounds. Alkins scored six points and had six rebounds in the win. Nick Rakocevic scored 13 points for USC.

"We stuck together," Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters after the game, according to AZCentral.com. "And you hear it all the time, that adversity can bring out the best in a group, bring a group closer together. And in some ways that really is the identity of our team."

Arizona also won the 2017 Pac-12 Tournament Championship.