2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket, reactions

March 11 (UPI) -- Virginia, Xavier, Kansas and Villanova earned the top seeds in the 2018 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
The field was announced Sunday on TBS and NCAA.com.
Virginia earned the top overall seed and leads the South region. The Cavaliers battle No. 16 Maryland Baltimore County in the first round.
"You just prepare well, improve and then when you get to the game you try to win. You always acknowledge at this level, anybody can beat anybody and you can beat anybody," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said, according to the team's Twitter account. "People project and do things and this and that you take care of the first one and try to be as ready as you can and that's always the right step."
2018 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament:
South Region
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Maryland Baltimore County
No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo
No. 6 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Loyola (Ill.)
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State
East Region
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn/Radford
No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State
No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall
No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin
No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
Midwest Region
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 North Carolina State
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 College of Charleston
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell
No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona
West Region
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/Texas Southern
No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State
No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro
No. 6 Houston vs. No. 13 San Diego State
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence
No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb