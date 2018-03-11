Home / Sports News / College Basketball

2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket, reactions

By Alex Butler  |  March 11, 2018 at 10:31 PM
March 11 (UPI) -- Virginia, Xavier, Kansas and Villanova earned the top seeds in the 2018 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The field was announced Sunday on TBS and NCAA.com.

Virginia earned the top overall seed and leads the South region. The Cavaliers battle No. 16 Maryland Baltimore County in the first round.

"You just prepare well, improve and then when you get to the game you try to win. You always acknowledge at this level, anybody can beat anybody and you can beat anybody," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said, according to the team's Twitter account. "People project and do things and this and that you take care of the first one and try to be as ready as you can and that's always the right step."

2018 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament:

South Region

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Maryland Baltimore County

No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Loyola (Ill.)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State

East Region

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn/Radford

No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin

No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 North Carolina State

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 College of Charleston

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona

West Region

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/Texas Southern

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 13 San Diego State

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

