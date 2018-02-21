College student wins $25K after making four hoops

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A senior at Texas A&M International University made four consecutive shots at halftime of a basketball game to win $25,000.

Kyle Kieshnick pulled off the performance in a gym inside of TAMIU's Kinesiology and Convocation building in Laredo, Texas. The school's athletic department posted a video of his performance Wednesday on Twitter.

He received the ball at half court before being prompted by "ready, set, go."

Kieshnick ran into for an easy lay up to start the challenge. He ran to the free throw line and calmly sank that attempt. Kieshnick then ran back to the 3-point line and drained one from long distance.

The hardest shot also swished in for Kieshnick. After draining the half-courter, fans came down from the stands to mob the senior.

The Dustdevils (10-16) faced St. Edward's on Wednesday.

Layup ✅

Free-throw ✅

Three-point shot ✅

Half-court shot ✅



Win $25,000 in 24 seconds ✅



Senior Kyle Kieshnick takes home $25,000 after winning the progressive shot challenge!!!! #SCTop10 @SportsCenter @espn pic.twitter.com/LTjvlUCSk3 — TAMIU Athletics (@TAMIUAthletics) February 21, 2018

Kieshnick is also a pitcher on the baseball team. The 6-foot, 180-pound lefty posted a 4-26 record with a 7.04 ERA in 168.2 innings in 2017, according to the Dust Devils' website.