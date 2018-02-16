Home / Sports News / College Basketball

Arizona cheerleader ejected for heckling Arizona State player

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 7:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona cheerleader was kicked out of the Wildcats' game against Arizona State for heckling a Sun Devils free throw shooter.

Guard Remy Martin stepped up to the charity stripe with 12:08 remaining the second half for the Sun Devils when the male cheerleader yelled "Not today, Remy." The rivalry game action went down on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Referee Randy McCall walked over to the cheerleader and motioned for him to leave the baseline after hearing the jab.

A source told ESPN that the official also walked over to the scorer's table and said "This guy needs to get out of here."

The official referee handbook states that cheerleaders are prohibited from using their megaphones during game play and aren't allowed to call out player names.

"He was yelling, using the [megaphone] to call out people by name, which is not acceptable. And he was asked to please stop, and he chose not to," McCall told the Arizona Republic.

The cheerleader was escorted out of the game by security.

Arizona won the Pac-12 matchup 77-70. Deandre Ayton scored a game-high 25 points in the victory. Martin scored 10 points in the loss.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Wells Fargo
Trending Stories
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands
Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton
Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program
Loading...