Zion Williamson: High school hoops phenom picks Duke

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson - one of the top high school basketball players in the country - has announced his decision to play for Duke next season.

He made the announcement Saturday at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C.

The five-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds. He was choosing between six schools on his narrowed-down list of favorites, including: Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina.

He joins a highly-touted recruiting class for the Blue Devils, which already included the No. 1 recruit, R.J. Barrett, and No. 3 recruit, Cam Reddish. Barrett comes from Montverde Academy and Reddish hails from Westtown School.

Williamson, 17, has 1.1 million Instagram followers. The social media account is loaded with posts of the various dunks he has thrown down during his high school hoops career.

"In the fall of 2020 I will continue my basketball journey at...I will be joining the brotherhood at Duke University," Williamson said at the press conference Saturday in his high school gymnasium.

Williamson pulled out a blue Duke hat and slipped it on his head in front of the large crowd.

"Duke stood out because the brotherhood represents a family and Coach K is the most legendary coach to ever coach college basketball," Williamson said in an interview with ESPN. "I feel like going to Duke, I can learn a lot from him during my time there."

Clemson was considered the favorite to land the sensational young talent before he made his decision official.

"First I'd like to thank South Carolina and Clemson for even taking the time to recruit me," Williamson said when asked about his decision to go out of his home state. "My mom said it best, I have to follow my heart and go to where my happiness is and I just felt like it was Duke. I still have a lot of love for my state."