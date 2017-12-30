Top 25 roundup: Butler stuns No. 1 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelan Martin scored 24 points and Paul Jorgensen added 23 to propel Butler to a 101-93 upset of No. 1 Villanova in Big East action on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 Big East) led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Kamar Baldwin added 19 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs, whose fans stormed the Hinkle Fieldhouse court after the victory.

Jalen Brunson was high for Villanova (13-1, 1-1) with 31 points on 12 of 21 shooting. Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 for the Wildcats.

No. 12 Oklahoma 90, No. 10 TCU 89

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Freshman Trae Young poured in 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining as Oklahoma rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to hand TCU its first loss.

The victory was the ninth straight for the Sooners (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) and snapped TCU's nation-leading 17-game winning streak that dated to last season's five-game run to the NIT championship.

Young, who is from Norman, Okla., added 14 assists for the Sooners while Kameron McGusty scored 22 points off the bench. Kenrich Williams led TCU (12-1, 0-1) with 22 points.

No. 4 Duke 100, No. 24 Florida State 93

DURHAM, N.C. -- Trevon Duval scored on a pair of late-game drives to get an Atlantic Coast Conference win for Duke.

Marvin Bagley III's 32 points and 21 rebounds led Duke (13-1), which was in danger of dropping to 0-2 in the ACC. Grayson Allen added 22 points.

Florida State's Phil Cofer posted 28 points, scoring 22 first-half points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field. Braian Angola poured in 23 points for the Seminoles (11-2, 0-1).

No. 6 Xavier 77, DePaul 72

CINCINNATI -- J.P. Macura scored 19 points and Trevon Bluiett scored 16 off the bench.

Macura also had six rebounds and five assists for Xavier (14-1, 2-0 Big East), which won its ninth straight game, earning head coach Chris Mack his 200th career victory on his 48th birthday.

Bluiett did not start because he showed up late for a shootaround.

No. 8 Wichita State 72, Connecticut 62

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Wichita State celebrated its official arrival in the American Athletic Conference with a hard-fought victory before a sellout crowd at the XL Center on Saturday.

After 72 years in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Shockers (11-2) came east for their AAC debut.

Landry Shamet fired home a pair of 3-pointers as Wichita finished the game, which was tied at 49 with 9:24 left, on a 23-13 run.

No. 9 Virginia 59, Boston College 58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A clock malfunction gave Boston College two possessions under its own basket in the game's final 3.1 seconds to try to pull off another improbable win.

But Virginia (12-1, 1-0 ACC) stopped Boston College (10-4, 1-1) both times. It culminated with center Jack Salt drawing an offensive foul to give the Cavaliers the ball and the victory.

Ty Jerome dropped in a career-high 31 points, hitting 6 of 9 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

No. 13 North Carolina 73, Wake Forest 69

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina scored the final eight points of the game to avoid an upset at home.

Joel Berry II's floater with 10.3 seconds remaining broke a tie and rescued North Carolina in the ACC opener for both teams.

Luke Maye had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bryant Crawford scored 17 points for Wake Forest (7-6).

No. 15 Miami 67, Pittsburgh 53

PITTSBURGH -- Ja'Quan Newton paced a balanced attack with 13 points in the ACC opener for both teams.

Anthony Lawrence II had 12 points, and Bruce Brown finished with 11 points for the Hurricanes (12-1).

Shamiel Stevenson came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points, and Justin Wilson-Frame finished with 13 points for the Panthers (8-6).

Arkansas 95, No. 19 Tennessee 93 (OT)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas erased a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation and went on to win in overtime.

Arkansas senior guards Daryl Macon scored 33 points and Jaylen Barford added 28 for Arkansas (11-2, 1-0 SEC), which trailed 70-61 with 3:53 remaining in regulation.

Four of Tennessee's five starters fouled out. Arkansas had two players foul out.