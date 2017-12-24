Home / Sports News / College Basketball

Nebraska Basketball: Santa surprises walk-on with scholarship

By Alex Butler  |  Dec. 24, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Coach Tim Miles dressed up as Santa Claus Saturday, surprising one of his Nebraska basketball players with a scholarship.

The player on the receiving end of the gift was Tanner Borchardt. The 6-foot-8, 265-pound junior posted 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 3.5 minutes per bout in 2015. He appeared in just one game for one minute in 2016. Borchardt is from Gothenburg High School in Gothenburg, Neb. He is a management major.

On Saturday, 'Santa Miles' walked into a team meeting on campus and handed out cookies.

"It's Santa, and I have one more cookie," Miles said. "And it's for Tanner. Come on up here Tanner. Congratulations on the scholarship."

After hearing about the scholarship, Borchardt's teammates went crazy, mobbing him with embraces and chanting in excitement.

"Playing @santa is the best! Well deserved T," Miles tweeted Saturday.

This year is the first season Borchardt has gone through the full offseason program with the team. He earned a spot on the team after tryouts as a freshman. Borchardt's season high in points was three points, which he posted on Nov. 13 against North Texas. He played 11 minutes, logging three rebounds and an assist on Dec. 3 against Michigan State.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Santa Claus
Trending Stories
Minnesota Vikings shut down shorthanded Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings shut down shorthanded Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Jay Gruden, Jon Gruden rumors heat up for Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jay Gruden, Jon Gruden rumors heat up for Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Russell Westbrook's 11th triple-double lifts Oklahoma City Thunder over Utah Jazz Russell Westbrook's 11th triple-double lifts Oklahoma City Thunder over Utah Jazz
Loading...