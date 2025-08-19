Notre Dame names C.J. Carr starting quarterback

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Redshirt freshman C.J. Carr will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback in 2025, the Fighting Irish announced Tuesday. Carr beat Kenny Minchey to earn the role.

The Fighting Irish will take on the Miami Hurricanes in their season opener Aug. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Minchey and Carr were involved in a quarterback competition throughout this spring and summer after former Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard joined the Indianapolis Colts as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Sunday that he "didn't want to put a timeline" on his decision to announce a starting quarterback.

"The best thing that I love is that they've both gotten better," Freeman said. "That's the whole point of having a competition. If you have a competition, it can raise the level of the people in the competition. That's what has happened. Both of those two have really elevated their play."

Steve Angeli, Leonard's primary backup last season, transferred to Syracuse this off-season. Tyler Buchner, Blake Hebert and Anthony Rezac are the other quarterbacks on the Fighting Irish roster.

Carr, the grandson of longtime Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, was the No. 4 quarterback and No. 36 player in the 2024 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings. Minchey was the No. 14 quarterback and No. 181 player in the 2023 ESPN 300.

Carr told reporters earlier this month that he has "grown a lot" when it comes to deciphering defenses and understanding where to throw the ball since his first year with the Fighting Irish.

"I think wanting to win this battle and wanting to beat Miami are the main things that drive me," Carr said.

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Fighting Irish, who lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year's title game, are slight favorites to win their first game of 2025-26.