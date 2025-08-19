Trending
Sports News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 2:45 PM

Notre Dame names C.J. Carr starting quarterback

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the Fighting Irish quarterback competition elevated the play of both C.J. Carr and Kenny Minchey. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the Fighting Irish quarterback competition elevated the play of both C.J. Carr and Kenny Minchey. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Redshirt freshman C.J. Carr will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback in 2025, the Fighting Irish announced Tuesday. Carr beat Kenny Minchey to earn the role.

The Fighting Irish will take on the Miami Hurricanes in their season opener Aug. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Minchey and Carr were involved in a quarterback competition throughout this spring and summer after former Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard joined the Indianapolis Colts as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Sunday that he "didn't want to put a timeline" on his decision to announce a starting quarterback.

Related

"The best thing that I love is that they've both gotten better," Freeman said. "That's the whole point of having a competition. If you have a competition, it can raise the level of the people in the competition. That's what has happened. Both of those two have really elevated their play."

Steve Angeli, Leonard's primary backup last season, transferred to Syracuse this off-season. Tyler Buchner, Blake Hebert and Anthony Rezac are the other quarterbacks on the Fighting Irish roster.

Carr, the grandson of longtime Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, was the No. 4 quarterback and No. 36 player in the 2024 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings. Minchey was the No. 14 quarterback and No. 181 player in the 2023 ESPN 300.

Carr told reporters earlier this month that he has "grown a lot" when it comes to deciphering defenses and understanding where to throw the ball since his first year with the Fighting Irish.

"I think wanting to win this battle and wanting to beat Miami are the main things that drive me," Carr said.

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Fighting Irish, who lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year's title game, are slight favorites to win their first game of 2025-26.

Latest Headlines

Indiana Pacers, coach Rick Carlisle agree to multiyear extension
NBA // 2 hours ago
Indiana Pacers, coach Rick Carlisle agree to multiyear extension
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and coach Rick Carlisle agreed to a multiyear extension, league sources confirmed to UPI on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Indianapolis Colts to start QB Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson
NFL // 3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts to start QB Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will start Daniel Jones at quarterback this season, coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday. Anthony Richardson be Jones' backup.
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2025 season.
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the 2025 NFL season.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates
MLB // 6 hours ago
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tweaked his hamstring while making a stellar defensive play during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bengals' Burrow endorses Tinsley roster spot after preseason breakout
NFL // 6 hours ago
Bengals' Burrow endorses Tinsley roster spot after preseason breakout
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mitchell Tinsley's roster status remains in limbo, but a stellar preseason and endorsement from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could aid his effort.
Ohio State names Julian Sayin starting QB for opener vs. Texas
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ohio State names Julian Sayin starting QB for opener vs. Texas
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Julian Sayin won "a close competition" against Lincoln Kienholz and will be Ohio State's starting quarterback against Texas, coach Ryan Day announced Monday.
Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed former Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, agent David Canter announced Monday. Howard last played in 2023.
Cleveland Browns sign ex-Texas WR Isaiah Bond
NFL // 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns sign ex-Texas WR Isaiah Bond
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond to a three-year, $3.018 million contract, agent Damien Butler announced Monday.
Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning
Sports News // 1 day ago
Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Omaha's Deng Mayar, a 22-year-old forward who recently transferred from North Dakota, died during a weekend drowning in Herriman, Utah, police announced.

Trending Stories

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Bengals' Burrow endorses Tinsley roster spot after preseason breakout
Bengals' Burrow endorses Tinsley roster spot after preseason breakout
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

Follow Us