Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Omaha's Deng Mayar, a 22-year-old forward who recently transferred from North Dakota, died during a weekend drowning in Herriman, Utah, police announced.

"Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng's passing," Mavericks men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield said in a news release. "After competing against him for two years, we were elated to add him to our team and he made tremendous progress this summer. Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better.

"We will miss him greatly. Jodi and I, along with our entire program, send our hearts and prayers to Deng's family, friends and teammates."

The Herriman Police Department said Sunday in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call at 5:40 p.m. local time Saturday at Blackridge Reservoir, with reports of two individuals in distress.

"Sa Mafutaga, 21, was able to make it to shore, but saw that Deng Ador (Mayar), was still struggling in the water," police said. "Mafutaga reentered the reservoir in an attempt to assist [Mayar] but was unable to do so. Bystanders then entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital by Unified Fire Authority. He is expected to recover."

Police said Mayar went underwater about 35 yards from the shore. Unified Fire Authority and the South Jordan Fire Department water rescue teams started search efforts. The Utah Highway Patrol dive team's submersible robot found Mayar at 10:40 p.m. He was recovered by divers about 20 minutes later, but was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and the Blackridge Reservoir will remain closed until further notice.

Mayar appeared in 42 games, including 15 starts, over the last two years at North Dakota. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season. The Magna, Utah, native is survived by his parents and six siblings.

"We are devastated to learn of Deng's passing," University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li and athletic director Adrian Dowell said.

"On behalf of our university community, our love and sincere condolences are with his family during this difficult time. We also wish his friends and teammates in Omaha, North Dakota, and Salt Lake City family, peace as they process this tragic loss."

