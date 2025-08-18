Sports News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 10:17 AM

Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning

By Alex Butler
Share with X

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Omaha's Deng Mayar, a 22-year-old forward who recently transferred from North Dakota, died during a weekend drowning in Herriman, Utah, police announced.

"Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng's passing," Mavericks men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield said in a news release. "After competing against him for two years, we were elated to add him to our team and he made tremendous progress this summer. Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better.

"We will miss him greatly. Jodi and I, along with our entire program, send our hearts and prayers to Deng's family, friends and teammates."

The Herriman Police Department said Sunday in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call at 5:40 p.m. local time Saturday at Blackridge Reservoir, with reports of two individuals in distress.

Related

"Sa Mafutaga, 21, was able to make it to shore, but saw that Deng Ador (Mayar), was still struggling in the water," police said. "Mafutaga reentered the reservoir in an attempt to assist [Mayar] but was unable to do so. Bystanders then entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital by Unified Fire Authority. He is expected to recover."

Police said Mayar went underwater about 35 yards from the shore. Unified Fire Authority and the South Jordan Fire Department water rescue teams started search efforts. The Utah Highway Patrol dive team's submersible robot found Mayar at 10:40 p.m. He was recovered by divers about 20 minutes later, but was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and the Blackridge Reservoir will remain closed until further notice.

Mayar appeared in 42 games, including 15 starts, over the last two years at North Dakota. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season. The Magna, Utah, native is survived by his parents and six siblings.

"We are devastated to learn of Deng's passing," University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li and athletic director Adrian Dowell said.

"On behalf of our university community, our love and sincere condolences are with his family during this difficult time. We also wish his friends and teammates in Omaha, North Dakota, and Salt Lake City family, peace as they process this tragic loss."

Notable deaths of 2025

Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp attends the Moet British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London on December 9, 2012. The star of "His Dark Materials," "Murder Mystery," "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" "Superman" and "The Limey" died August 17, 2025, at the age of 87. UPI/Paul Treadway | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
MLB // 2 hours ago
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Victor Robles took out his frustration from being hit by a pitch by launching his bat at pitcher Joey Estes, resulting in his ejection from a minor league game.
Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders
NFL // 3 hours ago
Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Just hours after their preseason matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded center Luke Fortner to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- It was fillies on parade in weekend horse racing, with She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen and Velocity crossing the finish lines first in Canada, the United States.
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2025.
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
Sports News // 2 days ago
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The NCAA issued heavy fines to Michigan and added to football coach Sherrone Moore's suspension via a ruling related to the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi set to return vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
Soccer // 2 days ago
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi set to return vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to return to the field Saturday for Inter Miami after a two-game injury absence, Herons coach Javier Mascherano told reporters Friday.
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2025 season.
Hot weekend horse racing action set for Canada, France, the U.S.
Sports News // 3 days ago
Hot weekend horse racing action set for Canada, France, the U.S.
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The King's Plate and a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" in Canada, a hot mile tilt in France and a filly from Sweden at Saratoga are in weekend horse racing.
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the 2025 NFL season.
D-backs pitcher Jalen Beeks swallows fly before allowing Rockies homer
MLB // 3 days ago
D-backs pitcher Jalen Beeks swallows fly before allowing Rockies homer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Pitcher Jalen Beeks had an accidental snack during an Arizona Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies, when he swallowed a fly while throwing a fastball.

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders
Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing

Follow Us