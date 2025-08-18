Trending
Ohio State names Julian Sayin starting QB for opener vs. Texas

By Alex Butler
The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Texas Longhorns in their season opener Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Julian Sayin won "a close competition" against Lincoln Kienholz and will be Ohio State's starting quarterback against Texas, coach Ryan Day announced Monday.

"It was a close competition," Day told reporters in Columbus, Ohio. "I think both guys, we all feel confident can win a game for us. I think Julian separated himself really over the last week with his consistent play."

Day also said he thinks the Buckeyes will "need both quarterbacks." Sayin will receive the majority of first-team repetitions at practice. Day informed the quarterbacks of his decision Monday morning.

Sayin completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a score over four appearances last season for the Buckeyes, who won a national title under starting quarterback Will Howard.

Howard, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, led the Big Ten with a 73% completion percentage, 4,010 passing yards and 35 scores over 16 appearances for the Buckeyes in 2024.

Devin Brown, who served as a Buckeyes backup last season, transferred to Cal. True freshman Tavien St. Clair and transfer Eli Brickhandler are the other quarterbacks behind Sayin and Kienholz on the Buckeyes roster.

Sayin was the No. 2 quarterback and No. 9 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 300 prospect rankings. Kienholz was the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2023. St. Clair was the third-rated quarterback prospect and No. 10 overall player in the 2025 ESPN 300.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will host the No. 1 Longhorns at noon EDT Aug. 30 in Columbus. The Buckeyes are slight betting favorites to win their season opener.

