Aug. 11, 2025 / 4:17 PM

Junior Pan American Games underway in Paraguay

By Mar Puig
A fireworks display marks the opening ceremony of the II ASU Junior Pan American Games 2025 at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Saturday. Photo by Pablo Pino/EPA
ASCUNCION, Paraguay, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The ASU2025 Junior Pan American Games are underway in Paraguay's capital, bringing together about 4,000 athletes from 41 countries for the largest multi-sport event ever held in the country. The competition runs through Aug. 23.

Athletes aged 14 to 23 are competing in 28 sports and more than 330 medal events, according to Panam Sports.

Core disciplines include athletics, swimming, diving, artistic swimming, gymnastics, cycling, judo, karate, wrestling, taekwondo, rowing, canoeing, sailing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, squash, badminton, weightlifting, triathlon, volleyball and handball.

This year's edition adds eight debut sports: open-water swimming, BMX freestyle, golf, shotgun shooting, water skiing and wakeboard, basketball 5×5, field hockey and rugby sevens.

Most events are being held at Asunción's Olympic Park, along with venues in Luque, Encarnación and Ypacaraí, many of which were upgraded for the 2022 South American Games.

The medal tally began to take shape Sunday, with finals in rowing, shooting and swimming. As of early Monday, Brazil led the tally with 22 medals, followed by Chile and Colombia with 12 and the United States with 10.

Host nation Paraguay has its largest-ever delegation with 320 athletes. Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Chile and Argentina are expected to dominate the medal table based on past results. Organizers say the competition also serves as a key qualifier for the 2027 Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Games are streamed live on Panam Sports Channel, with broadcasts by local partners across the Americas. Panam Sports projects a combined in-person and broadcast audience of about 50 million people.

Local authorities estimate the event will generate more than $300 million in economic activity through tourism, infrastructure upgrades and services, with more than 5,700 international visitors expected and hotel occupancy rates surpassing 80% in Asunción.

Paraguay's Ministry of Sports also announced that more than 8,000 volunteers are assisting with logistics, operations and hospitality, marking the largest volunteer program ever organized for a sporting event in the country.

First held in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, the Junior Pan American Games aim to give young athletes a pathway to senior-level competition while fostering regional sports development.

