Big weekend for Godolphin on turf points to Breeders' Cup

1 of 5 | El Cordobes wins Saturday's Grade I Sword Dancer at Saratoga, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf. Photo by Coglianese Photography, courtesy of NYRA

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Godolphin had a huge weekend on the turf with victories in the Grade I Sword Dancer at Saratoga and the Grosser Preis von Berlin in Germany while some promising 2-year-olds were on display at Del Mar.

The Godolphin winners, El Cordobes in New York and Rebel's Romance in Deutschland, easily could be on a collision course. The Sword Dancer was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf. Rebel's Romance twice has used a Group 1 win in Germany to warm up for a victory in that same race and is headed back to try for the three-peat.

There's lots more. Read on.

Turf

Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby resumed their winning ways in New York in Saturday's $175,000 Grade I Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga as El Cordobes came with a late rush under Flavien Prat to win by 1/2 length over long shot Rebel Red. Another Godolphin runner, Nations Pride, finished third and the favorite, Far Bridge, weakened late to report sixth.

El Cordobes, a 4-year-old Frankel gelding, came to New York from a victory in the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain Princess of Wales's Stakes last month at Newmarket. He has risen rapidly through the ranks this year, starting in handicaps in Dubai in January and now holds a "Win and You're In" ticket to the Breeders' Cup Turf. Godolphin and Appleby have won that three of the last four years.

"The way he ran there, you'd Almost say he'll keep on improving," said Chris Connett, assistant to winning trainer Charlie Appleby.

Fort Washington, last of seven through the first half of the race, rallied through the stretch to win Saturday's Grade I Arlington Million at Colonial Downs by 1/2 length over Grand Sonata. The favorite, Integration, put a head in front during the closing stages but settled for third, another 3/4 length back of the winner. The 2024 Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan, ran well enough in his first start on turf to finish fourth.

Winning trainer Shug McGaughey, who's not in the habit of letting his enthusiasm overwhelm him, said of any Breeders' Cup plans, "That's a little ambitious. But we'll kind of see. I mean, it's a nice thought. But it might be a little ambitious."

Also: On the Million undercard, Giocoso returned from a three-months break to win Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Secretariat Stakes for 3-year-olds at Colonial Downs by 1 length; and Air Recruit, the odds-on favorite, was just up in time to win Sunday's $100,000 Oceanport Stakes at Monmouth Park by a nose.

Filly & Mare Turf

Laurelin had no trouble putting her undefeated record on the line while stepping up to graded stakes company for the first time in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Oaks Invitational. Held off the pace by jockey Kendrick Carmouche, the Irish-bred Zarak miss fired like a rocket in the stretch and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths, going away.

Charlene's Dream jumped right to the front in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Beverly D at Colonial Downs, turned back a stout challenge from Be Your Best and ran on to win by 1 1/2 lengths over Spanish Eyes. Be Your Best held third.

Heredia took the lead right out of the gate in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Yellow Ribbon at Del Mar and held the advantage through the whole 1 1/16 miles before winning by 2 1/4 lengths over Public Assembly.

Ozara rallied from a stalking position to claim Friday's $300,000 Grade II Ballston Spa at Saratoga by 1 1/2 lengths over fellow closer Deep Satin. Ozara, a 4-year-old daughter of Lope de Vega, got 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:39.65 with Dylan Davis up for trainer Miguel Clement.

Turf Sprint

Witty won Saturday's $150,000 Van Clief Stakes at Colonial Downs; Hollywood Walk took Saturday's $150,000 Andy Guest Stakes for fillies and mares at Colonial Downs; and Spiced Up won Sunday's $175,000 Grade III Mahony Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga.

Distaff

Impel rallied from mid-pack in Sunday's $200,000 Groupie Doll Stakes at Ellis Park, repelled two challengers and won by a head over Regaled. The odds-on pick, Alpine Princess, was third. Impel, a Juddmonte homebred 4-year-old filly by Quality Road, ran 1 mile in 1:37.63 for jockey Florent Geroux.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Sturgeon Moon won Sunday's $200,000 Audubon Oaks by 3 lengths over the favorite, Princess Proud. Perhaps coincidentally, the "sturgeon moon" is the full moon occurring in August, which this year fell on Saturday, the day before the race.

Juvenile

The word clearly was out at Del Mar about Desert Gate. The Omaha Beach colt went to the post at 1-5 odds in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Best Pal Stakes and justified the faith, jetting away from four rivals to win by 8 3/4 lengths and improving to 2-for-2. "It's nice to see these horses develop like this," said winning trainer Bob Baffert. "We just gotta keep him healthy and sound."

Also: Comport, the odds-on favorite, pressed the pace in Sunday's $200,000 Ellis Park Juvenile, took the lead when asked by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and won off by 2 lengths; and Diciassette stalked the pace in Saturday's $75,000 Proud Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park, made a move through the final sixteenth and got home first by 1 length.

Juvenile Fillies

Himika rather effortlessly justified her odds-on status in Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar. The Curlin filly tracked the early pace, responded on cue to jockey Juan Hernandez and drew away to win by 4 1/4 lengths. The Bob Baffert trainee improved to 2-for-2. "She's young, second out and all, but Juan rode her with a lot of confidence," Baffert said.

Also: Chopsticks dueled with Kingsolver in the stretch in Sunday's $200,000 Ellis Park Debutante before edging clear of that rival to win by 1 length and Willow Case came with a late rush to post a 27-1 upset win in Saturday's $75,000 Sharp Susan Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Around the world, around the clock

Germany

Twice, in 2022 and 2024, Rebel's Romance used a win in a German Group 1 as a springboard to victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf. Look out because the Godolphin runner won another German Group 1 Sunday -- the Grosser Preis von Berlin. Can a return to Del Mar be far behind?

"Rebel's Romance is a rock star," said winning trainer Charlie Appleby. "We'll see where we go. We were toying with going to the Canadian International and that's something we will take into account, very much working back from the Breeders' Cup again," Appleby said.

France

Sajir posted an upset win in Sunday's Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest, rallying from last with a late effort that denied the odds-on favorite, Lazzat, by 1 3/4 lengths. Woodshauna was third. Sajir, a 4-year-old Make Believe colt trained by Andre Fabre, made it three wins from four starts this season while getting his first Group 1 victory.

Ireland

Power Blue got the early lead in Saturday's Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, turned back a challenge from the favorite, True Love, and powered home in the black by 1 1/2 lengths over that one. True Love came to the Phoenix from a win in the Group 2 Railway Stakes, where Power Blue finished third, 5 3/4 lengths back.