Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mimi Rhodes swept her 8-iron and lofted a shot onto the green before tapping Steph Kyriacou's ball for a unique hole-in-one at the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

The sequence occurred on hole No. 5 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on Sunday in Porthcawl, Wales. Rhodes tied for 19th at the final major of the LPGA Tour season.

"I wasn't expecting it to go in, so I just picked up my tee and I heard everyone going crazy, extra louder than usual, so I knew something had happened," Rhodes told reporters. "Then we just walked up to the green and it was in the hole.

"I had no idea it hit Steph's ball until I just saw the video, so that's unbelievable."

Rhodes, ranked No. 93 in the world, made par on her first three holes of the final round. She carded a bogey on No. 4 before walking up to the tee box on the 184-yard fifth hole.

She kept her head down before smacking her club face into the ball, sending it high over the fairway and hitting the green. The ball bounced several times before it hit Kyriacou's ball, bounced right and fell in the hole.

"Did that go in" Rhodes asked, before hugging her caddie.

Rhodes went on to make par on Nos. 6 and 7. She carded another bogey on No. 8, but birdied No. 9 to carry a score of 1-under into the back nine. She made bogey three times and birdie once over her final nine holes to finish 2-over on the day and 1-under for the tournament.

Miyu Yamashita, who was 2-under through her final 18 holes, finished 11-under to win the first major title of her career. Minamim Katsu and Charley Hull tied for second at 9-under.

Kyriacou, who also nearly aced No. 5 in the final round, made a hole-in-one on No. 8 during the second round of the tournament. She was 1-under over her final 18 holes and tied for eighth overall at 6-under.