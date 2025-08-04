Sports News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 8:29 AM

LPGA's Mimi Rhodes makes bank-in hole-in-one

By Alex Butler
Share with X

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mimi Rhodes swept her 8-iron and lofted a shot onto the green before tapping Steph Kyriacou's ball for a unique hole-in-one at the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

The sequence occurred on hole No. 5 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on Sunday in Porthcawl, Wales. Rhodes tied for 19th at the final major of the LPGA Tour season.

"I wasn't expecting it to go in, so I just picked up my tee and I heard everyone going crazy, extra louder than usual, so I knew something had happened," Rhodes told reporters. "Then we just walked up to the green and it was in the hole.

"I had no idea it hit Steph's ball until I just saw the video, so that's unbelievable."

Rhodes, ranked No. 93 in the world, made par on her first three holes of the final round. She carded a bogey on No. 4 before walking up to the tee box on the 184-yard fifth hole.

She kept her head down before smacking her club face into the ball, sending it high over the fairway and hitting the green. The ball bounced several times before it hit Kyriacou's ball, bounced right and fell in the hole.

"Did that go in" Rhodes asked, before hugging her caddie.

Rhodes went on to make par on Nos. 6 and 7. She carded another bogey on No. 8, but birdied No. 9 to carry a score of 1-under into the back nine. She made bogey three times and birdie once over her final nine holes to finish 2-over on the day and 1-under for the tournament.

Miyu Yamashita, who was 2-under through her final 18 holes, finished 11-under to win the first major title of her career. Minamim Katsu and Charley Hull tied for second at 9-under.

Kyriacou, who also nearly aced No. 5 in the final round, made a hole-in-one on No. 8 during the second round of the tournament. She was 1-under over her final 18 holes and tied for eighth overall at 6-under.

Read More

Latest Headlines

David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
NFL // 30 minutes ago
David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association elected David White as interim executive director, the union announced. White will replace Lloyd Howell, who resigned last month.
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
NFL // 55 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Zach Sieler agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, he announced Friday on social media. Parsons is to make $24 million in 2025.
Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game
MLB // 2 days ago
Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The game will be played July 13.
Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
NFL // 2 days ago
Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill says he "didn't understand the offense" over his first three years with the Miami Dolphins, despite producing record statistics as a top target.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a contusion on his throwing hand and sat out of practice at training camp Friday in Tampa, Fla.
150-1 long shot wins key horse race in England, heads to Breeders' Cup
Sports News // 2 days ago
150-1 long shot wins key horse race in England, heads to Breeders' Cup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Breeders' Cup horse racing spots, including one for a 150-1 long shot winner in the Sussex Stakes, were handed out this week at Glorious Goodwood in England.
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
NFL // 2 days ago
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance split windows, eluded defenders and threw two scores to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
MLB // 3 days ago
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
July 31 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears through a trade with the Athletics, the teams announced Thursday.
First-place Blue Jays trade for Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber
MLB // 3 days ago
First-place Blue Jays trade for Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber
July 31 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Cy Young Award winning pitcher Shane Bieber through a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, the teams announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens
Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens

Follow Us