Sovereignty continues his reign among 3-year-olds with Jim Dandy win

1 of 2 | Sovereignty wins the Jim Dandy Saturday at Saratoga, holding his top position among American 3-year-olds. Photo by Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photography, courtesy of NYRA

July 28 (UPI) -- In a busy weekend of racing, Sovereignty stayed a step ahead in the ongoing 3-year-old battles with a handy victory in Saturday's Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga, while Lovesick Blues captured a spot in the Breeders' Cup Sprint and Nysos took another step toward a spot in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

There's more, too so let's roll:

Classic

Sovereignty remains firmly entrenched atop the 3-year-old division after Saturday's seemingly effortless addition of the Grade II Jim Dandy to his victories in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Fountain of Youth.

The Godolphin homebred colt by Into Mischief shrugged off a field composed of Derby and Belmont third-place Baeza, Arkansas Derby winner and Preakness Stakes third-place Sandman, Ohio Derby winner Mo Plex and Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road.

Only Baeza was competitive, moving to challenge for the lead on the stretch turn, but then unable to keep pace though the final furlong, finishing second, 1 length back. The others were in a different race.

"I just trusted my horse," jockey Junior Alvarado said. "I knew he'd pick it up when I asked him to."

Trainer Bill Mott indicated before the race the Jim Dandy was a stepping stone to the Grade I Travers Stakes. He could meet another old rival in that 1 1/4-mile race as Journalism prepped last weekend with a win in the Grade I Haskell at Monmouth. Alvarado said Sovereignty should have no trouble stretching back out from Saturday's 1 1/8 miles to the 1 1/4 miles of the Travers.

"We haven't asked him to do much to win this race," Alvarado said.

While the 3-year-olds continue their intramural scrum, things are shifting among the older runners. The weekend's biggest revelation was Nysos, who rallied to an easy win in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II San Diego Handicap at Del Mar.

The Nyquist colt wasn't asked for his best by jockey Flavien Prat and still won by 2 3/4 lengths from Mirahmadi, giving trainer Bob Baffert the 1-2 finish. Nysos was one of the hottest commodities on the 2024 Triple Crown trail before being sidelined with physical issues. Baffert said the Grade I Pacific Classic might be next.

Distaff

Running Away came after pacesetter Fondly turning for home in Saturday's $252,000 Grade III Monmouth Oaks, breezed by and ran on to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Fondly held second.

A Gun Runner filly, Running Away stopped the timer at 1:46.26 for 1 1/16 miles on a fast track, with Victor Espinoza in the irons for trainer Wesley Ward. She has won four of her last five starts with a eighth-place finish in the Grade I Ashland at Keeneland in the middle of that string.

Literate found her best stride in the final furlong of Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Trillium Stakes at Woodbine and outfinished the odds-on favorite, Caitlinhergrtness for a 1/2-length score.

A 5-year-old Oscar Performance mare, Literate ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:43.23, bagging her first graded stakes victory. Sahin Civaci rode for trainer Martin Drexler.

Turf

Formidable Man stuck close to the pace and close to the rail in Sunday's $250,000 Grade II Eddie Read Stakes and Del Mar, closed to take the lead in the stretch and won going away, with long-time leader Cabo Spirit hanging on for the place. Stay Hot was third as Formidable Man finished the 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:48.55.

Michael McCarthy noted the Breeders' Cup is at Del Mar again and that Formidable Man now has five win from five starts where the turf meets the surf. "He loves Del Mar," McCarthy said. "We'll space his races out and play it by ear."

Filly & Mare Turf

Daisy Flyer came flying through the final furlong of Saturday's $175,000 Lake George Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga and nailed pacesetting favorite Classic Q by a neck at the wire. Reining Flowers was a close third as Daisy Flyer finished 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:40.19.

Jose Lezcano rode for trainer Rusty Arnold and owner-breeder Calumet Farm. The Mshawish filly got her second win, following a third, beaten just a neck in the Grade III Herecomesthebride Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 1.

On Saturday at Woodbine, Candy Quest rallied from next-last of eight to win the $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Ontario Colleen for 3-year-old fillies, hit the front by the sixteenth pole and won by 1 3/4 lengths over Somethinabouther.

A Connect filly, Canda Quest ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:33.51, with Sahin Civaci riding for trainer Mark Casse. She was last seen finishing second in the tough Penn Oaks at Penn National.

La Mehana swung out four-wide entering the stretch for the second time in Sunday's $250,000 Grade II Glens Falls Stakes at Saratoga and left six rivals in her wake as she won by 8 3/4 lengths. The favorite, Bellezza, was best of the rest.

La Mehana, a 6-year-old, French-bred mare, ran 1 1/2 miles on yielding turf in 2:30.54 with Flavien Prat up for trainer Miguel Clement.

Sprint

Lovesick Blues collared pacesetter Hejazi with a sixteenth of a mile to run in Saturday's $400,000 Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths. The favorite, World Record, was third with an even effort.

Lovesick Blues, a 7-year-old Grazen gelding who raced for a $28,000 claiming tag early in his career, finished 6 furlongs in 1:08.74 for jockey Geovanni Franco, picked up his first graded stakes win and earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders Cup Turf.

Smoken Wicked pressed the pacesetting favorite, Macho Music, through the first few furlongs of Friday's $200,000 Grade II Amsterdam Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga, disposed of that one and drew off to win by 5 3/4 lengths.

Gunmetal and Gate to Wire filled out the trifecta, while Macho Music got home fourth. Smoken Wicked, a Louisiana-bred colt by Bobby's Wicked One, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:15.64.

Patriot Spirit, the odds-on favorite, asserted himself in the stretch run of Saturday's $100,000 Reigh Count Stakes at Colonial Downs, drawing off to win by 4 lengths from Inveigled.

The 4-year-old Constitution colt, with Mychel Sanchez riding for trainer Michael Campbell, toured 7 furlongs on a fast strip in 1:21.01.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Alani dueled to the lead in Saturday's $100,000 Love Sign Stakes at Colonial Downs, shook clear passing the quarter pole and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths over Happy Clouds. The favorite, Top Gun Girl, faded to finish next-last.

Alani, a 4-year-old Competitive Edge filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.25 toting Andy Hernandez.

Turf Sprint

Pushiness jumped right to the lead in Saturday's $100,000 Daisycutter Handicap for fillies and mares at Del Mar, opened a daylight advantage and held on by a nose over late-running Uncorked.

A 4-year-old Kantharos filly, Pushiness ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 56.88 under Juan Hernandez. It was the fifth win for the Michael McCarthy trainee.