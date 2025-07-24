USC's Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star, out 6-8 months with injury

July 24 (UPI) -- USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas sustained a knee injury, will undergo surgery and need six to eight months of rehabilitation, the Trojans announced.

The Trojans made the announcement Wednesday. Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, the No. 13 overall player in the 2025 ESPN 100 high school basketball prospect rankings, committed to the Trojans in January.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was involved in a serious car crash in April in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma as a result of the crash., but his family said he did not sustain any major injuries.

College basketball's 2025-26 campaign will commence in November. Arenas was set to join a Trojans starting lineup that also featured star transfers Chad Baker-Mazara and Rodney Rice.

Rice averaged 13.8 points per game last season at Maryland. Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points per game last season at Auburn. Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates, who led the Trojans with 15.8 and 14.1 points per game respectively last season, transferred this off-season.