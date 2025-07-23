Trending
Sports News
July 23, 2025 / 8:29 AM

Venus Williams 'up to fight' after first tennis win in two years

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Venus Williams (pictured) will face Magdalena Frech in the Round of 16 at the 2025 DC Open on Thursday in Washington. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Venus Williams (pictured) will face Magdalena Frech in the Round of 16 at the 2025 DC Open on Thursday in Washington. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Venus Williams says she is "up to fight" after winning her first match in two years and becoming the oldest woman to win on the tour level since 2004.

The 45-year-old needed 97 minutes to dispatch of No. 35 Peyton Stearns (23) of the United States 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the DC Open in Washington.

The former world No. 1 -- who is currently unranked -- edged her foe 9-3 in aces and converted 6 of 14 break point opportunities, compared to Stearns' 4 of 6 clip.

"I think there were times where I was just trigger-happy," Williams told reporters. "Going crazy really fast, and I sort of convinced myself to play those points, be patient, slow down.

Related

"I think it was a big win for me. Like I said, it's not easy. It won't be easy. It's not easy for anyone out here. So I know I'll have to fight for every match, but I'm up for that."

Williams' win was her first of the tour-level variety since she beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Aug. 14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Open.

"It is not easy to come off after all that time and play the perfect match," Williams said. "All the players on the WTA are playing amazing. Peyton played so well. I was trying to slow myself down."

Williams is the oldest woman to win a tour-level match in singles play since Martina Navratilova won at Wimbledon 2004 at 47. Her last match entering Tuesday ocucrred at the 2024 Miami Open. She lost that March 19, 2024, meeting with Diana Shnaider in straight sets.

She missed significant time over the last several years due to multiple injuries. She also underwent surgery last year to remove uterine fibroids before staging her comeback.

"It's so rewarding to come back after a layoff and injuries and also i didn't have to come back to play," Williams said. "I'm back here because of encouragement from my team. They wanted me to come back and play again."

Williams will take on No. 24 Magdalena Frech (27) of Poland in the Round of 16. The winner will battle No. 12 Elena Rybakina (26) of Kazakhstan or No. 88 Victoria Mboko (18) of Canada in the quarterfinals.

Latest Headlines

New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
NFL // 18 hours ago
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 22 (UPI) -- Darren Waller exhausted nearly every NFL experience before a brief retirement. The Miami Dolphins tight end now hopes to rekindle joy for his "final chapter."
Ex-Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher joins ACC Network
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Ex-Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher joins ACC Network
July 22 (UPI) -- Former Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher will join the ACC Network as an analyst during the 2025 season, the network announced Tuesday.
New NWSL club Denver Summit FC reveals logo, team branding
Soccer // 20 hours ago
New NWSL club Denver Summit FC reveals logo, team branding
July 22 (UPI) -- Denver Summit FC, the NWSL's 16th franchise, revealed its team name, crest and colors Tuesday ahead of its inaugural season, which will start in 2026.
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
MLB // 23 hours ago
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
July 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals plan to promote Rich Hill from Triple-A, which will make the 45-year-old pitcher the oldest active player in MLB. Hill debuted in 2005.
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
MLB // 1 day ago
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
July 22 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies picked up one of the strangest wins this season, drawing a bases-loaded walk-off catcher's interference call on the Boston Red Sox.
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
NFL // 1 day ago
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
July 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is threatening the Commanders' NFL stadium deal if the team does not change its name back to the "Redskins," according to a recent post.
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
NBA // 1 day ago
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran point guard Chris Paul agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul, who is entering his 21st season, started 82 games in 2024-25.
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
MLB // 1 day ago
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
July 21 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves stars will don gear designed to match the racing theme of the Speedway Classic next month at Bristol, MLB revealed Monday.
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
July 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced Monday. He was to compete for reps at training camp.
AAC rebrands as American Conference; first one with live mascot
Sports News // 1 day ago
AAC rebrands as American Conference; first one with live mascot
July 21 (UPI) -- The American Athletic Conference has rebranded as the American Conference and will have a live mascot, an eagle named "Soar," officials announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Ex-Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher joins ACC Network
Ex-Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher joins ACC Network
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name

Follow Us