Ex-Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher joins ACC Network

July 22 (UPI) -- Former Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher will join the ACC Network as an analyst during the 2025 season, the network announced Tuesday.

He will appear weekly on Saturdays on ACC Huddle.

"I'm looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season," Fisher said in a statement to ESPN. "I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group."

Fisher, 59, posted a 128-48 record over 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach, including eight seasons at Florida State and six at Texas A&M. Texas A&M fired Fisher in November 2023 after he led the Aggies to a 45-25 record from 2018 through 2023. Fisher received a record $75 million buyout as part of his dismissal.

The 2025 season premiere of ACC Huddle will air Aug. 30.