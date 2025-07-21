Journalism wins Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

1 of 4 | Journalism win the Grade I Haskell at Monmouth Park on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Monmouth Park

July 21 (UPI) -- The Triple Crown races are well in the rearview mirror, but the 3-year-old battle rages on with Preakness Stakes winner Journalism scoring the weekend's biggest triumph in the Grade I Haskell at Monmouth, while Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes champ Sovereignty awaits next weekend's Jim Dandy at Saratoga.

Other big names on the weekend winner's list include Scottish Lassie, Book'em Danno, Randomized and Redistricting. Globally, Coolmore had an excellent Irish Oaks meeting in the lads' own back yard, and now face the issue of what to do with dual Oaks winner Minnie Hauk.

While they ponder that, peruse this:

Classic

The Triple Crown wars just won't end. In a virtual replay of the finish of this year's Preakness Stakes, Journalism delivered right on deadline in Saturday's $1 million Grade I NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes at Monmouth.

It was not quite the stunner he unleashed at Pimlico, but Journalism again needed a last-gasp surge in the final sixteenth to catch Gosger for the victory -- again by 1/2 length.

Before the heroics, it appeared Gosger had won a duel with Goal Oriented, but that one eventually settled for third, another neck back.

Winning trainer Michael McCarthy said he "looked at the wire and I looked at Journalism and I looked at the leaders [Gosger and Goal Oriented], and I'm glad we had a couple of extra jumps there to get the job done."

The victory earned Journalism a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Classic, which is academic, as his record already ensured a spot there.

On Sunday at Woodbine, Sedburys Ghost rallied to score a 1 1/4-length victory over Notorious Gangster in the $150,000 (Canadian) Plate Trial for Canadian-bred 3-year-olds.

Distaff

Scottish Lassie was bonnie good in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga.

The McKinzie filly won last year's Grade I Frizette by 9 lengths, but then was a well-beaten fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, won by eventual Eclipse Award winner Immersive.

This season, Scottish Lassie recorded two third-place finishes, leading to obvious questions. She had the answer in the CCA Oaks, and against Immersive, no less.

Leading into the stretch turn with Immersive closely in her wake, Scottish Lassie and jockey Joel Rosario said good bye and ran away to a 15 1/2-length victory. Immersive did hold second.

Trainer Jorge Abreu said Sunday morning all was well with the filly, with the Alabama Stakes back at the Spa on Aug. 16 or September's Cotillion at Parx Racing potential next targets.

"She looks good, she ate up everything and is in good shape. I think the Alabama. If not, the Cotillion. I'll let her tell me," Abreu said.

Randomized led throughout Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Molly Pitcher Stakes at Monmouth Park and strode clear in the late going to win by 3 lengths over Magic Oops.

Leslie's Rose reeled in pacesetting Dazzling Move at mid-stretch in Friday's $200,000 Grade II Shuvee at Saratoga and drew off to score by 3 3/4 lengths over that rival.

Up north, No Time rallied to the front inside the final furlong in Sunday's $500,000 (Canadian) Woodbine Oaks for Canadian-bred fillies and kicked away under John Velazquez to win by 3 3/4 lengths from Shifty. Winterberry was third, giving trainer Mark Casse a sweep of the trifecta slots.

Sprint

Book'em Danno, the Jersey flash, showed 'em how it's done in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Alfred G. Vanderbilt at Saratoga.

The 4-year-old Bucchero gelding drafted in behind a decent early pace, moved up heading around the turn and got outside of his main rival, Mullikin, into the final furlong. Mullikin gave it a go, but couldn't keep pace and settled for second, 2 1/2 lengths back of Book'em Danno.

The owners have been eyeing the Breeders' Cup Sprint, and trainer Derek Ryan indicated Book'em Danno could return to Saratoga on Aug. 23 for the Grade 1 Forego, a "Win and You're In" for that race.

But the trainer said he's "not worried about the Breeders' Cup. It's not one of my main goals. We'll just take it one race at a time and go from there. In this game, you don't get ahead of yourself."

Speaking of New Jersey, Triple Crown refugee Neoequos dueled to the lead in Friday's $100,000 Jersey Shore Stakes for 3-year-olds at Monmouth Park and drew off to a 3 3/4-lengths score over Donut God. Book'em Danno won the 2024 Jersey Shore.

On Sunday at Ellis Park, Banishing stuck his nose in front of pacesetting Booth on the line to win the $175,000 Jeff Hall Memorial.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Halina's Forte slipped through along the rail to win Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Honorable Miss Stakes at Saratoga by 1/2 length over R Disaster. The favorite, Scylla, missed the break slightly and got up for third with a mild rally.

Factorbella stalked the pace set by Ms. Bucchero in Sunday's $100,000 Regret Stakes at Monmouth Park, rallied by that rival and went on to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

Turf

Redistricting came from a stalking spot to win Saturday's $612,000 Grade II United Nations Stakes by 1 1/2-lengths over Grand Sonata.

Filly & Mare Turf

Segesta pressed the pace in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III WinStar Matchmaker at Monmouth Park, eased her way to the lead and dueled to the finish with the favorite, Sacred Wish, before securing the victory by a neck.

Ready for Shirl won Sunday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II Canadian Stakes by a head.

Turf Mile

In action at Del Mar's opening weekend, Thought Process took Saturday's $200,000 Grade II San Clemente Handicap for 3-year-old fillies by 1 3/4 lengths, Game Warrior won Friday's $100,000 Caesar's Sportsbook Oceanside Stakes by 1/2 length, Almandares scored in Saturday's $100,000 Wickerr Stakes for 3-year-olds and up and Medoro won Sunday's $200,000 Osunitas Stakes.

Turf Sprint

Cruden Bay won Sunday's $175,000 (Canadian) Grade II bet365 Connaught Cup at Woodbine by 1 1/2 lengths over Northern Invader.

Future Is Now won Saturday's $175,000 Grade III Caress Stakes for fillies and mares at Saratoga.

Fierce and Strong was up late to win Saturday's $102,000 Wolf Hill Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Around the world, around the clock

Ireland

Minnie Hauk worked her way past a stubborn Wemighttakedlongway in the final 150 yards of Saturday's Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks and kept on to complete the Oaks double with a 1 1/4-length score with Ryan Moore up.

The challenge for Trainer Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore lads now is whether Minnie Hauk is ripe for the Prix d'Arc de Triomphe on Oct. 5 at Longchamp, a plan that would require a layup soon.

The alternative would be next month's Yorkshire Oaks. A hint? Racing Post quoted O'Brien as saying: "Looking at her, she probably would love York."

Coolmore, O'Brien and Moore also took the Group 2 Gain Railway Stakes for 2-year-olds as True Love, a No Nay Never filly, drew off in the last of 6 furlongs to win by 5 lengths over stablemate Puerto Rico.

Al Riffa found his best stride in the final furlong of the Group 2 Michael John Kennedy Curragh Cup, jetting away to a 5-length score over Shackleton and likely booking a jet ride to Australia for this autumn's Melbourne Cup.