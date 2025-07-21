AAC rebrands as American Conference; first one with live mascot

July 21 (UPI) -- The American Athletic Conference has rebranded as the American Conference and will have a lives mascot, an eagle named "Soar," officials announced Monday.

"The American has built a brand that differentiates us in a crowded collegiate landscape by establishing and elevating what makes us distinctive," American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti said in a news release.

"This modernization is rooted in who we are and where we're headed. It prioritizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage driving every part of our conference forward."

The 15-member conference made the announcement days before media days Thursday and Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

The conference's full all-sports members are Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA and SMU, with Wichita State a member for all sports except football.

Army and Navy are football-only members, but the Army-Navy game is a non-conference matchup.

You already know the name. Now see it with the power it deserves.#BuiltToRise pic.twitter.com/qge0kTLICf— The American (@American_Conf) July 21, 2025

Officials said the names American Athletic Conference and AAC will be retired, giving way to the new name -- American Conference on first reference and American in later references.

The American said that Soar the Eagle will be the first live and animated mascot for a collegiate conference.

"Soar's very identity reflects our DNA of innovation, grit, and service," the American said. "His name, 'Soar,' evokes upward flight and aspiration, aligning perfectly with the rally call, 'Built to Rise.'"

The American Conference will unveil a new website Thursday.

"A brand is more than a name," Pernetti said. "Over the past year, we stepped back, listened, and involved our community. That's how real, lasting identity is built.

"We're not slick, we're strong. This brand defines who we are, service and mission-driven institutions of higher learning with highly competitive athletics and deeply committed leaders. "The student-athletes and their experience will always be our north star."