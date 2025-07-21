Trending
July 21, 2025 / 10:01 AM

AAC rebrands as American Conference; first one with live mascot

By Alex Butler
July 21 (UPI) -- The American Athletic Conference has rebranded as the American Conference and will have a lives mascot, an eagle named "Soar," officials announced Monday.

"The American has built a brand that differentiates us in a crowded collegiate landscape by establishing and elevating what makes us distinctive," American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti said in a news release.

"This modernization is rooted in who we are and where we're headed. It prioritizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage driving every part of our conference forward."

The 15-member conference made the announcement days before media days Thursday and Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

The conference's full all-sports members are Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA and SMU, with Wichita State a member for all sports except football.

Army and Navy are football-only members, but the Army-Navy game is a non-conference matchup.

Officials said the names American Athletic Conference and AAC will be retired, giving way to the new name -- American Conference on first reference and American in later references.

The American said that Soar the Eagle will be the first live and animated mascot for a collegiate conference.

"Soar's very identity reflects our DNA of innovation, grit, and service," the American said. "His name, 'Soar,' evokes upward flight and aspiration, aligning perfectly with the rally call, 'Built to Rise.'"

The American Conference will unveil a new website Thursday.

"A brand is more than a name," Pernetti said. "Over the past year, we stepped back, listened, and involved our community. That's how real, lasting identity is built.

"We're not slick, we're strong. This brand defines who we are, service and mission-driven institutions of higher learning with highly competitive athletics and deeply committed leaders. "The student-athletes and their experience will always be our north star."

Liverpool agrees to $106 million transfer for striker Hugo Ekitike
Soccer // 1 hour ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool reached a $106 million transfer agreement for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike. The French striker also agreed to a six-year contract with the Reds.
Journalism wins Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park
Sports News // 1 hour ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Journalism delivered right on deadline in Saturday's Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, keeping the Triple Crown rivalry with Sovereignty at a fair boil.
Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul
NFL // 2 hours ago
July 21 (UPI) -- JC Tretter has resigned from the NFLPA and removed himself from consideration as the union's interim executive director, he confirmed on social media.
British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler wins first Claret Jug
Sports News // 20 hours ago
July 20 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler shaped spectacular shots, calmly caressing rugged Royal Portrush for a final round 3-under 68 on Sunday to win his first British Open title.
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
MLB // 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles prospect and police officer Chase Childers, 38, died after helping to rescue swimmers in Pawleys Island, S.C., officials announced.
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
NFL // 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday. Wilkins underwent foot surgery in October.
Manchester United agrees to deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo
Soccer // 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Manchester United reached a $94 million transfer agreement for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. The 25-year-old is to undergo a physical as early as this weekend.
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
NFL // 3 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell announced his resigned from his role as NFLPA executive director amid multiple controversies, which surfaced through reporting in recent months.
Damian Lillard agrees to $42M deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA // 3 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA All-Star announced on social media. He agreed to a $42 million contract with the franchise.
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Sports News // 3 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Journalism returns to action in the Haskell at Monmouth, Saratoga's in full summertime mode, Del Mar revs things up and it's Irish Oaks weekend at the Curragh.

