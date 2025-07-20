Sports News
July 20, 2025 / 2:41 PM

British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler wins first Claret Jug

By Alex Butler
Share with X
American Scottie Scheffler earned a $3.1 million prize, in addition to the Claret Jug, for winning the 2025 British Open on Sunday at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | American Scottie Scheffler earned a $3.1 million prize, in addition to the Claret Jug, for winning the 2025 British Open on Sunday at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler shaped spectacular shots, calmly caressing rugged Royal Portrush Golf Club's Dunluce Links for a final round 3-under 68 on Sunday to win his first British Open title.

Scheffler, who carried a 4-stroke advantage into the final round, nearly pushed that lead into double digits, with five birdies and one bogey over his last 18 holes.

"It's a pretty special feeling," Scheffler said on the NBC broadcast. "It was a tough week. I battled hard all weekend. Today, again, was a battle. I played some really good golf and I'm fortunate to be holding the trophy."

Scheffler's four-round total of 267 -- 17-under par -- was the third-lowest 72-hole total in British Open history. He led the tournament in several approach statistics, including chances inside 20 feet, chances inside 30 feet and strokes gained. He also finished second in strokes gained through putting.

No. 19 Harris English, who led the tournament in strokes gained through putting, placed second at 13-under. No. 49 Chris Gotterup placed third at 12-under. No. 28 Wyndham Clark, No. 59 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 111 Haotong Li tied for fourth at 11-under.

With his victory, Scheffler claimed his fourth overall major. He now only needs a U.S. Open title to complete a career grand slam. He took home $3.1 million, in addition to his first Claret Jug, for his efforts in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

"Really, every day is a battle," Scheffler said. "Playing this game, it's a battle within yourself all the time to try to try to get the most out of your game and yourself. This week I did a really good job of kinda hanging in there mentally and played some good golf."

Scheffler, 29, joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the only golfers to win Masters, PGA Championship and British Open crowns before age 30.

"It's hard to put into words," the world No. 1 said.

Scheffler started his day with a birdie on No. 1. He picked up two more strokes with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5. Scheffler made his lone bogey on No. 8, but responded with a birdie on No. 9. He made birdie on No. 12. He carded pars on his other eight holes on the back nine.

English holed four birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a final-round 66. Gotterup totaled five birdies and a bogey for a final-round 67. No. 15 Bryson DeChambeau carded the best score of the final round, with a 7-under 64. He tied for 10th in the final major of the season.

Fan favorite Rory McIlroy (No. 2), a Northern Ireland native, tied defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 3) and No. 14 Robert MacIntyre for seventh.

Scheffler has now finished inside the Top 10 in 11-consecutive tournaments, tying the longest streak of his career. He can tie Vijay Singh's record from 2003-04 with another Top 10 finish in his next tournament.

"He is playing incredible golf," English said. "It's awesome to see. He is setting the standard for professional golf right now."

Top golfers compete at British Open

Northern Ireland's Rory Mcllroy hits out of the rough on the second hole during the second round at the 2025 British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 18, 2025. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
MLB // 1 day ago
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles prospect and police officer Chase Childers, 38, died after helping to rescue swimmers in Pawleys Island, S.C., officials announced.
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
NFL // 2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
July 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday. Wilkins underwent foot surgery in October.
Manchester United agrees to deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo
Soccer // 2 days ago
Manchester United agrees to deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo
July 18 (UPI) -- Manchester United reached a $94 million transfer agreement for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. The 25-year-old is to undergo a physical as early as this weekend.
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
NFL // 2 days ago
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
July 18 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell announced his resigned from his role as NFLPA executive director amid multiple controversies, which surfaced through reporting in recent months.
Damian Lillard agrees to $42M deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA // 2 days ago
Damian Lillard agrees to $42M deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers
July 18 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA All-Star announced on social media. He agreed to a $42 million contract with the franchise.
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Sports News // 2 days ago
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
July 18 (UPI) -- Journalism returns to action in the Haskell at Monmouth, Saratoga's in full summertime mode, Del Mar revs things up and it's Irish Oaks weekend at the Curragh.
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
NFL // 2 days ago
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
July 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension with linebacker T.J. Watt. The deal includes $108 million guaranteed at signing.
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
Sports News // 2 days ago
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
July 17 (UPI) -- Matt Fitzpatrick was among five co-leaders through Thursday's first round of the 2025 British Open, while No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurks at Royal Portrush.
Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich suspended for doping
Sports News // 2 days ago
Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich suspended for doping
July 17 (UPI) -- Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Thursday.
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Sports News // 2 days ago
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
July 17 (UPI) -- Former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur will "step back" from tennis so she can heal and "rediscover the joy of simply living," she announced Thursday on social media.

Trending Stories

Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension

Follow Us