British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler wins first Claret Jug

July 20 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler shaped spectacular shots, calmly caressing rugged Royal Portrush Golf Club's Dunluce Links for a final round 3-under 68 on Sunday to win his first British Open title.

Scheffler, who carried a 4-stroke advantage into the final round, nearly pushed that lead into double digits, with five birdies and one bogey over his last 18 holes.

"It's a pretty special feeling," Scheffler said on the NBC broadcast. "It was a tough week. I battled hard all weekend. Today, again, was a battle. I played some really good golf and I'm fortunate to be holding the trophy."

Scheffler's four-round total of 267 -- 17-under par -- was the third-lowest 72-hole total in British Open history. He led the tournament in several approach statistics, including chances inside 20 feet, chances inside 30 feet and strokes gained. He also finished second in strokes gained through putting.

No. 19 Harris English, who led the tournament in strokes gained through putting, placed second at 13-under. No. 49 Chris Gotterup placed third at 12-under. No. 28 Wyndham Clark, No. 59 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 111 Haotong Li tied for fourth at 11-under.

The winning putt. This is the one. pic.twitter.com/uZd6bhtkNF— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

With his victory, Scheffler claimed his fourth overall major. He now only needs a U.S. Open title to complete a career grand slam. He took home $3.1 million, in addition to his first Claret Jug, for his efforts in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

"Really, every day is a battle," Scheffler said. "Playing this game, it's a battle within yourself all the time to try to try to get the most out of your game and yourself. This week I did a really good job of kinda hanging in there mentally and played some good golf."

Scheffler, 29, joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the only golfers to win Masters, PGA Championship and British Open crowns before age 30.

"It's hard to put into words," the world No. 1 said.

Scheffler started his day with a birdie on No. 1. He picked up two more strokes with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5. Scheffler made his lone bogey on No. 8, but responded with a birdie on No. 9. He made birdie on No. 12. He carded pars on his other eight holes on the back nine.

One lift of the Claret Jug and everything changes. Scottie Scheffler, Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/CSlG8GSbfd— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

English holed four birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a final-round 66. Gotterup totaled five birdies and a bogey for a final-round 67. No. 15 Bryson DeChambeau carded the best score of the final round, with a 7-under 64. He tied for 10th in the final major of the season.

Fan favorite Rory McIlroy (No. 2), a Northern Ireland native, tied defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 3) and No. 14 Robert MacIntyre for seventh.

Scheffler has now finished inside the Top 10 in 11-consecutive tournaments, tying the longest streak of his career. He can tie Vijay Singh's record from 2003-04 with another Top 10 finish in his next tournament.

"He is playing incredible golf," English said. "It's awesome to see. He is setting the standard for professional golf right now."

