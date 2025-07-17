July 17 (UPI) -- Matt Fitzpatrick was among five co-leaders through Thursday's first round of the 2025 British Open, while No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurks at Royal Portrush.

"I just felt like I did everything well," Fitzpatrick told reporters. "I drove it well. Approach play was good and I chipped and putted it well. It was just an all-around good day."

Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hoatong Li and Jacob Olesen fired matching 4-under 67s to join Fitzpatrick atop the leaderboard through 18 holes of the final major of the season.

But Scottie Scheffler, the tournament favorite, carded a 3-under 68 and sits just behind the leaders. The world No. 1 and many others in the 156-player field battled rain showers and gusting winds throughout the day in Northern Ireland. Despite those challenges, Scheffler said his play gave him confidence for the remainder of the tournament.

"When it's raining sideways, believe it or not, it's not that easy to get the ball in the fairway," Scheffler said. "[I'm] 3-under par. I felt like I hit the ball nice off the tee. I really only had one swing I wasn't too happy with, on the second hole, but outside of that I feel like I hit a lot of good tee shots and hit the ball really solid.

"It definitely gives me a good bit of confidence for the next couple rounds."

Olesen carded an eagle and four birdies and made bogey on two holes for his 67. Li made four birdies in his bogey-free first round. Bezuidenhout and Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, each holed an eagle, three birdies and a bogey.

English holed seven birdies and made bogey three times.

Scheffler carded five birdies and made bogey twice for a 3-under 68. He is in a four-way tie for sixth. No. 23 Tyrrell Hatton also is 3-under through 18 holes.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 18 Shane Lowry, No. 45 Tony Finau, No. 72 Jon Rahm and No. 1,252 Phil Mickelson are among a dozen tied for 20th at 1-under.

"I really enjoyed it," said Mickelson, who got in the majority of his round before rain came into play at Royal Portrush Golf Club. "I played really well. I really enjoy playing these conditions and playing this tournament. It's just a lot of fun. ... I really hit a lot of good shots today and it wasn't too stressful."

Inconsistent weather came into play throughout the round for defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 3), who is tied for 32nd at even par.

"I managed the wind and rain OK," Schauffele said. "I thought I could have done a little bit better. It looks like I'm four back, which is a decent spot."

Second-round coverage will start at 1:30 a.m. EDT Friday on Peacock and 4 a.m. Friday on USA Network.

