Trending
Sports News
July 17, 2025 / 4:24 PM

Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich suspended for doping

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich set the world record for the fastest women's marathon time with a 2:09:56 effort on Oct. 13 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA
Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich set the world record for the fastest women's marathon time with a 2:09:56 effort on Oct. 13 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Thursday.

Chepngetich produced a test March 14 that revealed the presence and use of hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic classified as a prohibited and specified substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The integrity unit did not provide a timetable for Chepngetich's ban, but testing positive for a "specified substance" carries a standard sanction of two years of ineligibility.

Chepngetich's positive test was reported April 3 to the Athletes Integrity Unit, triggering an investigation. She was notified and interviewed by the Athletics Integrity United on April 16 in Kenya.

"When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code," AIU head Brett Clothier said in a news release.

"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification. However, on April 19, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.

"In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a notice of charge and imposed its own provisional suspension."

Chepngetich, 30, set the women's marathon record with a 2:09:56 on Oct. 13 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. She also won the event in 2021 and 2022. The Kenyan placed second in 2023. She finished third at the 2020 London Marathon.

Chepngetich won a world championship in the marathon in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
Sports News // 11 minutes ago
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
July 17 (UPI) -- Matt Fitzpatrick was among five co-leaders through Thursday's first round of the 2025 British Open, while No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurks at Royal Portrush.
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
July 17 (UPI) -- Former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur will "step back" from tennis so she can heal and "rediscover the joy of simply living," she announced Thursday on social media.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
NBA // 2 hours ago
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
July 17 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who sustained a groin injury this week, will not participate in this weekend's WNBA All-Star events, she announced Thursday.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
NFL // 3 hours ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years' probation for his role in a 2024 crash, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Wolves sign Club World Cup star Jhon Arias from Fluminense
Soccer // 6 hours ago
Wolves sign Club World Cup star Jhon Arias from Fluminense
July 17 (UPI) -- Wolves agreed to a transfer agreement with Fluminense for Club World Cup star Jhon Arias. The 27-year-old winger logged a goal and assist at the tournament.
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
NFL // 8 hours ago
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
July 17 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died, his agent confirmed Thursday. Braman, who was 38, had been battling cancer.
Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer
Soccer // 9 hours ago
Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer
July 17 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Liverpool forward Oliva Smith to a long-term contract, the Gunners announced Thursday. Arsenal said her transfer was for an undisclosed fee.
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 9 hours ago
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
Sports News // 1 day ago
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
July 16 (UPI) -- Links golf challenges will demand creativity, while angry coastal weather also tests elite golfers at the 2025 British Open this weekend in Northern Ireland.
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Sports News // 1 day ago
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
July 16 (UPI) -- Norwegian skier Audun Groenvold, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Winter Olympics, was struck by lightning and died, the Norwegian Ski Federation said Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field

Follow Us