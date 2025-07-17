Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich suspended for doping

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich set the world record for the fastest women's marathon time with a 2:09:56 effort on Oct. 13 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Women's marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Thursday.

Chepngetich produced a test March 14 that revealed the presence and use of hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic classified as a prohibited and specified substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The integrity unit did not provide a timetable for Chepngetich's ban, but testing positive for a "specified substance" carries a standard sanction of two years of ineligibility.

Chepngetich's positive test was reported April 3 to the Athletes Integrity Unit, triggering an investigation. She was notified and interviewed by the Athletics Integrity United on April 16 in Kenya.

"When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code," AIU head Brett Clothier said in a news release.

"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification. However, on April 19, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.

"In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a notice of charge and imposed its own provisional suspension."

Chepngetich, 30, set the women's marathon record with a 2:09:56 on Oct. 13 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. She also won the event in 2021 and 2022. The Kenyan placed second in 2023. She finished third at the 2020 London Marathon.

Chepngetich won a world championship in the marathon in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.